NFL announces schedule release, 2024 season opener

Fans already know which teams the Arizona Cardinals will face the 2024 season. This week, they will find out when they face those teams, how many games will be nationally televised in prime time and whether they start and end the season at home or on the road.

Already reported previously, the NFL announced that the official 2024 schedule release will happen Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time) on NFL Network.

Teams will release their schedules as well via team sites and social media.

The league also announced the Week 1 season opener. The world champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 on national television at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. ET Arizona time) on NBC and Peacock.

The next game will be Eagles-Packers on Friday, Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That game will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

