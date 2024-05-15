NFL announces Ravens will face Texans in Christmas Day game streamed on Netflix

Netflix is now offically an NFL streaming giant after signing a three-year deal with the league to host two Christmas Day games in 2024 and one game per holiday over the next three years.

Netflix announced the Ravens and Texans will play in a rematch of last season’s AFC divisional round matchup.

The NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix will be: Chiefs v. Steelers Ravens v. Texans pic.twitter.com/5ollrfQbNt — Netflix (@netflix) May 15, 2024

Baltimore defeated Houston twice last season.

The first meeting was a 25-9 Ravens win in the season opener, and the second was a dominant 34-10 win in the AFC Divisional Round game that catapulted Baltimore to the AFC Championship game.

