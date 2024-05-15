Netflix has acquired rights to the NFL’s Christmas Day games in a three-year deal

If the Ravens play again on Christmas Day over the next three years, fans must add Netflix to their list of streaming services.

Netflix and the NFL just announced a three-year deal that will allow the streaming giant rights to Christmas Day games, with two coming in 2024.

“On Dec. 25, 2024, Netflix will be the global home of the NFL’s two Christmas Day marquee games. And mark your calendar for Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 when Netflix will be streaming at least one holiday game each year as part of this three-season deal.”

Netflix is home to the hit series “Quarterback,” which debuted in 2023.

This summer, “Receiver” is set to premiere on Netflix and will follow five of the NFL’s best pass catchers through their 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Deebo Samuel (San Francisco 49ers) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions).

Last year, the NFL played three games on Christmas Day, including the Ravens’ dominant 33-19 win over the 49ers.

