NFL announced Steelers vs Bengals Week 10 flexed to afternoon start

Our Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been flexed by the NFL.
The game, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 15 at Heinz Field, has been changed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.https://t.co/f5GfRSlaEG
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 27, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced one of their games has been flexed to a later start time. No, we aren’t talking about putting this week’s game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens in prime time. That can’t happen.
However, the team did announce that their Week 10 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals have been moved from a 1 p.m. kickoff to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff.
