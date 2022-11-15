NFL analyst names Jack Sanborn a top defensive player of the week

NFL analyst names Sanborn a top defensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jack Sanborn had himself a day against the Lions on Sunday during his second NFL start with the Bears.

"It was Butkus, it was Singletary, Urlacher and Sanborn!" Schrager said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

The undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin created chaos on the field against the Lions. He notched 12 total tackles (nine solos), two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Amidst the trades of Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, Sanborn is stepping up to help fill the void the two left on the Bears' defense. He's making plays at the linebacker position and bringing the effort and energy head coach Matt Eberflus expects out of his defense.

The NFL Network show couldn't also help but admire his story.

Sanborn went undrafted out of Wisconsin and signed with the Bears last May. He is from Lake Zurich, Ill., and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

"This guy was born to play for the Chicago Bears," Schrager said.

The hometown heroes had themselves a game on Sunday. Along with Sanborn, Arlington Heights native Cole Kmet caught two touchdown passes for his second-straight two-touchdown game.

Kmet has the most touchdowns amongst tight ends in the league, second to Travis Kelce.

MORE: Sanborn trying to soak in the moment as Bears linebacker

Despite the Bears' loss, there is plenty to be excited about for the future of Chicago football. Justin Fields played another tantalizing game filled with big plays and unparalleled competitive spirit.

The Bears have plenty of promising young players, and Sanborn is one of them.

"I know they're losing games," Schrager said. "But, between Fields and [Jaquan] Brisker and this guy [Sanborn], I really like what Ryan Poles and the Bears have for the future."

