NFC West Roundup: How the rest of the division fared in Week 12

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to play the Philadelphia Eagles, but the results of their division rivals’ contests have already turned out to be positive for them. Seattle’s two biggest rivals in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams both lost their respective games in brutal fashion in the last few seconds with the San Francisco 49ers prevailing over the latter.

The Seahawks hold first place in the NFC West for the time being and can edge ahead of the Rams if they defeat Philadelphia on MNF. In the meantime, let’s see how Seattle’s division rivals fared in Week 12.

New England Patriots 20 – Arizona Cardinals 17

The Cardinals started out promising with an interception on New England’s first offensive drive and a subsequent rushing touchdown by Kenyan Drake. They followed that up with a field goal to obtain a 10-0 lead near the end of the first quarter. The Patriots proceeded to score 17 unanswered points on a run that featured strong offensive play and an interception of Kyler Murray in the third quarter. Arizona answered with a touchdown to tie it up and an interception that provided a chance to take the lead back, but Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining, giving New England the opportunity to win the game.

The Patriots drove down the field to Arizona’s 32-yard line and spiked the ball with three seconds remaining, leaving Nick Folk to kick a 50-yard field goal, which he made. Gonzalez has struggled with clutch kicks this year and the Cardinals defense has had a penchant for costly penalties as of late. The Patriots defense limited Kyler Murray by zoning in on his rushing and forcing him to hand it off. Arizona dropped to 6-5 with the loss and will play the Rams next week. Speaking of which . . .

San Francisco 49ers 23 – Los Angeles Rams 20

This game was rife with turnovers, with four in the first quarter alone. The 49ers had a 7-3 lead at halftime and extended it to 17-3 with a pick-six by Javon Kinlaw and a 46-yard field goal by Robbie Gould deep into the third quarter. Like the Patriots, the Rams scored 17 unanswered points to take a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter in a sequence that featured a field goal, a forced fumble by Aaron Donald returned for a touchdown by Troy Hill, and a 61-yard rush by Cam Akers that he followed up with a one-yard touchdown plunge. The 49ers would eventually tie up the score with a 44-yard FG and force the Rams to punt on the next drive.

With just over two minutes left, San Francisco drove into field goal range and set up a 47-yard kick for Gould, and an ensuing offsides penalty by Jalen Ramsey brought it five yards closer. Gould would make the 42-yarder as time expired, sealing the win, breaking a three-game losing streak, and giving the 49ers a shot of life to their season. Deebo Samuel had 11 receptions for 133 yards and the 49ers defense forced four consecutive Los Angeles punts to finish the contest. The Rams squandered a prime opportunity to keep first place in the NFC West (for now) and will face the Cardinals in Week 13, while San Francisco will play the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football.”

