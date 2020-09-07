How Detroit Lions stack up against every team in NFC North

Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez breaks down the Detroit Lions’ opponents in the NFC North for 2020, with predicted records:

Why they're better than the Lions

The Bears have a great, playoff-caliber defense that finished eighth overall in yards allowed and ninth in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed per game. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack remains one of the NFL’s elite quarterback rushers, even though his 8.5 sacks last year marked the first time since 2014 that he didn’t register double-digit sacks.

Why they're not

The Bears are unsettled at quarterback, though fourth-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will reportedly get the nod in Week 1 against the Lions. There’s been so much consternation about Trubisky’s development — or lack thereof — that the Bears had to bring in Nick Foles and they were cagey for most of training camp about who the starter would be at Ford Field.

Swirling controversy

The search to replace quarterback Sid Luckman enters its 70th year in the Windy City. This time around, that process is especially painful for the good people at Halas Hall because the Bears traded a boatload of picks to the 49ers to draft Trubisky, which has netted them one great season in 2018 that’s looking more like a mirage. This is also coach Matt Nagy’s third season. He led his team to the playoffs in 2018 but then took a step back with last year’s 8-8 record. His seat isn’t hot, but if the Bears don’t improve this year it’ll be toasty in 2021.

Biggest asset

The defense, led by Mack, remains the most potent part of the Bears’ game by far. Accordingly, the Bears will only go as far as their defense takes them. Chicago did add edge rushers Robert Quinn and Barkevious Mingo in free agency, which could help offset the push they won’t be getting up the middle. But if the Bears are going to compete and take a step forward, Mack will have to be the prime producer.

Biggest need

You can make an argument on both sides of the ball for what the Bears are lacking. Do they need to fortify a defense that may be showing some cracks? They’re unsettled at cornerback opposite Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller and could be light at defensive tackle after they let Nick Williams and his six sacks walk to Detroit via free agency, then had Eddie Goldman opt out of the season. But what they probably need most is a better passing attack. Allen Robinson II (Orchard Lake St. Mary's) was the only credible threat last year. That led them to sign 35-year-old Ted Ginn Jr. and tight end Jimmy Graham, who turns 34 in November. They also drafted Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet in the second round, making him the first tight end picked this year.

