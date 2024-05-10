What’s next for the Heat? Here’s a player-by-player breakdown entering the 2024 offseason

The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo-Jimmy Butler build has produced three appearances in the Eastern Conference finals and two appearances in the NBA Finals in five seasons. The problem is it has yet to produce an NBA championship.

This season, the Heat’s injury issues helped lead to an early first-round playoff exit at the hands of the top-seeded Boston Celtics. It marks the second time that the Heat has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs during this otherwise successful five-year run.

“This five-year window, we’ve been pretty successful,” Heat president Pat Riley said this week during his season-ending press conference. “We haven’t won the championship and I think that bothers everybody. But our organization is not about rebuilding. I’ll never use the word. We’ll re-tool as if we’re rebuilding to try to make it better. We’ve always done that.”

So, what’s next for the Heat this offseason? Here’s where things stand with the 18 players who ended the season on Miami’s roster:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after scoring against the Boston Celtics in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Kaseya Center on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Miami.

BAM ADEBAYO, center

Age: Turns 27 on July 18.

Contract status: Two seasons left on current contract, including a $34.8 million salary for next season. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason.

What to know for offseason: As a foundational piece for the Heat who is still a few years away from turning 30, the expectation is that Adebayo will receive a lucrative extension from the organization this offseason to keep him in Miami for years to come. Along with continuing to grow his game, Adebayo will play for Team USA in the Olympics this summer in Paris.

Miami Heat center Thomas Bryant (31) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half of their NBA game at Kaseya Center on March 29, 2024 in downtown Miami.

THOMAS BRYANT, center

Age: Turns 27 on July 31.

Contract status: Holds a $2.8 million player option in his contract for next season. Bryant has until June 29 to opt in to his contract.

What to know for offseason: Bryant has a decision to make on his player option. He could return to lock in a guaranteed salary of $2.8 million for next season, but he may again find himself as a third-string center for the Heat. Or he could opt out in hopes of finding a bigger role elsewhere in free agency.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts during the second half of an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 12, 2024.

JIMMY BUTLER, wing

Age: Turns 35 on Sept. 14.

Contract status: Two seasons left on current contract, including a $48.8 million salary for next season and a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason.

What to know for offseason: The decision on Butler’s extension is at the center of what could be a transformative summer for the Heat. Butler is expected seek a maximum two-year contract extension worth about $113 million from the Heat this summer. Choosing not to offer this exact extension this offseason could lead to a disgruntled Butler.

Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain (8) holds onto the ball next to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center.

JAMAL CAIN, forward

Age: Turned 25 on March 20.

Contract status: Will be a free agent after spending last season on a two-way contract.

What to know for offseason: After spending the last two seasons on a two-way contract with the Heat, Cain will be looking for the first standard contract of his NBA career this summer. Whether it comes from the Heat or not remains to be seen.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives the ball as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) defends in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Kaseya Center on April 29, 2024, in Miami.

TYLER HERRO, guard

Age: Turned 24 on Jan. 20.

Contract status: Three seasons left on current contract, including a $29 million salary for next season.

What to know for offseason: Despite exceeding initial expectations, Herro’s name has been involved in trade speculation in just about every offseason since he was drafted by the Heat in 2019. That trend will likely continue this summer, as the Heat again looks to upgrade its roster. But Herro could also be one of the pieces who the Heat builds around if it looks to re-tool the roster and go younger.

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) reacts after scoring a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half of their NBA game at Kaseya Center on March 29, 2024 in Miami.

HAYWOOD HIGHSMITH, forward

Age: Turns 28 on Dec. 9.

Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know for offseason: With the Heat currently up against the ultra-punitive second apron, it could come down to a decision between keeping Caleb Martin or Highsmith in free agency this summer. Highsmith is expected to be the less expensive option, which may make his return more likely than Martin’s. The Heat has Highsmith’s full Bird rights, so it can exceed the salary cap to re-sign him up to his maximum salary.

Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives on Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the first half of an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami on January 31, 2024.

JAIME JAQUEZ JR., wing

Age: Turned 23 on Feb. 18.

Contract status: Three seasons left on current rookie-scale contract, including a $3.7 million salary for next season. The deal includes team options for 2025-26 and 2026-27.

What to know for offseason: Jaquez’s cost-effective rookie contract adds to his value with the Heat, considering Miami enters the offseason as a luxury tax team. While there appeared to be a rookie wall, Jaquez displayed enough skill and upside in his rookie season to become an important part of the Heat’s future or an attractive trade chip in a deal for a star.

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 12, 2024.

NIKOLA JOVIC, forward

Age: Turns 21 on June 9.

Contract status: Two seasons left on current rookie-scale contract, including a $2.5 million salary for next season. The deal includes a team option for 2025-26.

What to know for offseason: Jovic has arguably become the most intriguing player on the Heat’s roster after closing his second NBA season as the starting power forward at 20 years old. That also makes Jovic an attractive trade chip, but it will probably take a trade for an All-Star-caliber player for the Heat to consider dealing him away at this point.

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after he is fouled in the second half during the game against the Chicago Bulls in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 19, 2024.

KEVIN LOVE, center

Age: Turns 36 on Sept. 7.

Contract status: Holds a $4 million player option in his contract for next season. Love has until June 29 to opt in to his contract.

What to know for offseason: Love isn’t ready to retire yet after 16 NBA seasons. That means Love could opt in to his deal to return to the Heat next season, which is a positive because he proved to be an effective backup center and leader this season.

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) drives the ball as Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) defends in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Kaseya Center on April 29, 2024, in Miami.

CALEB MARTIN, wing

Age: Turns 29 on Sept. 28.

Contract status: Holds a $7.1 million player option in his contract for next season. Martin has until June 29 to opt in to his contract.

What to know for offseason: The expectation is that Martin won’t exercise that option in his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer because he will likely get more money and guaranteed years on the open market. While Martin wants to return to the Heat and the Heat wants Martin back, making that happen will be hard because of Miami’s salary-cap position against the second apron. The Heat has Martin’s full Bird rights,

Miami Heat guard Patty Mills (88) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami on March 13, 2024.

PATTY MILLS, guard

Age: Turns 36 on Aug. 11.

Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know for offseason: If Mills returns to the Heat, it would probably be on a minimum contract at this late stage of his NBA career. He played limited minutes for the Heat this season after joining the team via the buyout market in March and likely wouldn’t be a consistent rotation player next season if he returns to the Heat. If the accomplished veteran wants a bigger on-court role, he probably will sign elsewhere this summer.

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) drives on Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) during the second half of an NBA game at Kaseya Center in Miami on January 31, 2024.

JOSH RICHARDSON, guard

Age: Turns 31 on Sept. 15.

Contract status: Holds a $3.1 million player option in his contract for next season. Richardson has until June 29 to opt in to his contract.

What to know for offseason: Richardson’s season was cut short because of season-ending shoulder surgery, but he could still possibly get more money or at least more years elsewhere this summer. However, he may opt in to return because he likes playing in Miami and there’s a clear role for him with the Heat as a versatile two-way guard.

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives the ball as New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defends in the second half of their NBA game at Kaseya Center on April 2, 2024, in Miami.

DUNCAN ROBINSON, forward

Age: Turned 30 on April 22.

Contract status: Two seasons left on current contract, including a $19.4 million salary for next season. The deal includes an early-termination option for 2025-26.

What to know for offseason: Robinson re-emerged as one of the Heat’s most important players this season with his elite three-point shooting and improved all-around game. Once considered a bad contract when he had fallen out of the rotation a few seasons ago, he again established himself as a Heat asset who would be attractive to other teams in a potential trade.

Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) attempts to score against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on March 5, 2024.

ORLANDO ROBINSON, center

Age: Turns 24 on July 10.

Contract status: On non-guaranteed contract of $2.1 million for next season. Robinson’s full salary for next season will become guaranteed if he’s still on the Heat’s roster on July 15.

What to know for offseason: After going undrafted in 2022, Robinson has spent the last two seasons in the Heat’s development program. But his NBA playing time has been limited. Will Robinson be back for a third season with the Heat? That may depend on what else Miami does with its roster this summer.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) reacts after scoring a three-point shot against the New York Knicks in the second half of their NBA game at Kaseya Center on April 2, 2024, in Miami.

TERRY ROZIER, guard

Age: Turned 30 on March 17.

Contract status: Two seasons left on current contract, including a $24.9 million salary for next season.

What to know for offseason: The hope and expectation is that Rozier’s neck injury will heal and he’ll be ready for training camp at the start of October. He’s on a tradeable contract, but he also has a skill set that the Heat’s roster (as presently constructed) needs as a guard who can score at all three levels.

Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) drives the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) gives chase in the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on March 22, 2024.

COLE SWIDER, forward

Age: Turned 25 on May 8.

Contract status: Will be a free agent after spending last season on a two-way contract.

What to know for offseason: Swider’s three-point shooting at 6-foot-8 makes him an intriguing developmental prospect and it appears that development will continue with the Heat this offseason. The expectation is that Swider will play for the Heat in summer league in hopes of again earning a spot on the Heat’s roster for next season.

ALONDES WILLIAMS, guard

Age: Turns 25 on June 19.

Contract status: Will be a free agent after spending last season on a two-way contract.

What to know for offseason: Will Williams be back for a second season in the Heat’s development program? Williams is known for his scoring ability, but the Heat sees potential for him to become an all-around player who can help on the defensive end. Don’t be surprised to see Williams back with the Heat next season.

DELON WRIGHT, guard

Age: Turned 32 on April 26.

Contract status: Will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

What to know for offseason: Wright produced enough positive moments after signing with the Heat in February to warrant another opportunity in Miami. It appears Wright has interest in returning, too. At the price point of a minimum contract, Wright is a solid option for the Heat to bring back.