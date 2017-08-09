If you're looking for Mayweather-McGregor tickets, Costco may be able to help

We all know Costco as the place to head when we need three gallons of spaghetti sauce, enough peanut butter to feed the local elementary school or enough hot dog buns to sell at Wrigley Field during a Cubs game.

As it turns out, it’s also a place to go for, how shall we say this, slightly less practical items.

If you’re interested in being in the middle of the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26 for the boxing match/crazy spectacle between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, Costco may have you covered there, as well.

CostcoTickets.com sent an email Wednesday touting it has tickets available for the showdown between the unbeaten Mayweather and McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion. And sure enough, a check of the site shows plenty of high-end tickets available. Interested in sitting near promoters Leonard Ellerbe and Dana White? A scan of the site shows there are floor seats available, although it might be wise to hurry.

Now, it appears that Costco is getting its cut of the deal. The $10,000 floor seats are listed for $10,165, though that increase is far less than the fee that Ticketmaster appears to be charging for the most expensive seats. There are no other fees at CostcoTickets.com. The price listed is the price a customer would pay.

You can get tickets for the Mayweather-McGregor fight at Costco … for some reason. (Screengrab) More

Former undisputed middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins carries a Costco card. It was something he got as a young man and continued with even after he became a millionaire many times over. Even though Hopkins isn’t involved in promoting the bout, is it possible he’ll use his Costco card to save a couple of hundred bucks in fees and attend the fight the more economical way?

And you thought your membership would just save you 27 cents per can of tuna.

