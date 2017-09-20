Week 3 Fantasy Sleepers: Tarik takeover in full swing against Pittsburgh

Week 3 Fantasy Flames: Mixon to finally break away from pack

Each week the Noise highlights under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week (Scoring thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 3 Flames in the comments section below.

DeShone Kizer, Cle, QB (1 percent started, $20 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at Ind (Game over/under: 40)

“Yikes.” “Bad take.” “You’re dumber than Lloyd Christmas.” These were just a few prickly barbs chucked at yours truly when calling Kizer a “Poor man’s Cam Newton” just prior to Week 1. For all intents and purposes, the rookie, both in style of play and statistically, resembled the former MVP in his first regular season contest. Against the Pittsburgh Steelers he completed 20 of 30 attempts (66.7 cmp%) for 222 yards. He also extended plays with his legs and plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard dive. His surprising accuracy, resulting 7.4 yards per attempt and connections with eight different receivers were promising. His migraine-impacted Week 2 at Baltimore, however, bombed. These are typical inconsistencies of a rookie QB. Despite his rockiness and Corey Coleman’s absence (broken hand), the multidimensional passer is a recommended option this Sunday. Why? He faces an un-intimidating crop from Indianapolis. Sans Vontae Davis, the Colts have been more than forgiving. Against the Rams and Cardinals starting DBs Rashaan Melvin and Nate Hairston yielded a commendable 74.7 passer rating and 58.3 catch percentage. Collectively, though, the Colts have given up an absurd 10.4 pass yards per attempt. If wrinkly prune Carson Palmer can post top-15 numbers against you, Kizer is more than capable of profiting.

Fearless Forecast: 247 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 2 turnovers, 24 rushing yards, 18.4 fantasy points

Tarik Cohen, Chi, RB (37 percent started, $16 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Pit (Over/Under: 45.5)

Last Sunday, the highly sought after waivers add didn’t quite match the hype he created post-Week 1. Skewered by the Buccaneers from start to finish, the Bears and Cohen struggled to register a pulse on offense. The ground game, which has sorely missed Kyle Long, sunk to extreme depths. Cohen and Jordan Howard combined for 20 yards on 16 carries. If not for his contributions as a receiver, the clangorous buzz he built just days ago would’ve reduced to a whimper. Still, Cohen must be heavily deployed whether in seasonlong or DFS in Week 3. Pint-sized, ultra-elusive, versatile and tough to wrangle, he’s Speedy Gonzalez in the flesh. If Howard, whose arm rested in a sling after the thumping received in Tampa, is again limited, Cohen logs 15-plus touches. Even if the loose “starter” is on the field most times, the Bears firecracker still explodes. So far, Cohen ranks No. 1 in YAC/att (6.6) and top-13 in total evaded tackles (8). Yes, Pittsburgh has yielded a mere 3.96 yards per touch to RBs early on, but I believe the powder keg ignites at home.

Fearless Forecast: 9 carries, 33 rushing yards, 7 receptions, 64 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 19.2 fantasy points

Joe Mixon, Cin, RB (29 percent started, $14 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at GB (Over/Under: 45)

When an alleged division contender falls completely flat to begin the season someone has to take the fall. Cincinnati, completely inept against Baltimore and Houston, decided to pin the blame on offensive coordinator Ken Zampese. His replacement, Bill Lazor, hopes to resuscitate the Bengals’ nearly deceased offense. Outside of forcing Andy Dalton to undergo a lobotomy, Lazor’s assignment is simple: 1) Feed A.J. Green, 2) Get Mixon more involved. Cincy’s offensive line, which currently ranks bottom-five in run blocking per Football Outsiders, remains a primary concern, but Mixon is an explosive playmaker who needs to touch the rock 15-plus times per game. His minimal usage to begin the season (39.3% opportunity share) is perplexing to say the least. When gifted touches, he’s gained solid yards after contact (2.4 YAC) and pressed the juke button (6 forced missed tackles). He’s light years better than Jeremy Hill who moves with the “grace” and “acceleration” of a parked bus. Fellow battery mate, Gio Bernard, has looked respectable, but Mixon’s power and versatility are unmatched. It’s time to showcase his skills. Green Bay, despite Mike Daniels’ exceptional play, has barely contained the run to begin the year. On the young season the Packers have allowed 4.47 yards per carry to RBs. Look for Lazor to lean on the rookie as a runner/receiver in a potential “get right” game for Cincinnati.

