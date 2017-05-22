Watch: DJ Tony Romo pulls Ezekiel Elliott onstage for awkward sing-along

Tony Romo sure seems to be enjoying his retirement.

Aside from the new gig at CBS Sports, Romo has been feted by the Dallas Mavericks, tried (and failed) to qualify for golf’s U.S. Open, and was even celebrated by the Texas Legislature earlier this month.

And over the weekend, Romo added a new activity to the list: party DJ.

Tony Romo tried on a new hat over the weekend. (AP)

The 37-year-old was at a charity event at the Circle T Ranch in Westlake, near Ft. Worth, when he chose a few songs for the crowd. It was definitely a diverse playlist: Romo played Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer”; The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” and Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl.”

Romo also had a guest with him on stage at one point: running back Ezekiel Elliott, who had a Pro Bowl season as a rookie. The two had an awkward sing-along to the ’90s hip-hop anthem, “O.P.P.” by Naughty by Nature:





It’s a short clip, but judging from this, Elliott would be best to stick to football, because he isn’t much of a dancer …