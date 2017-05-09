Tony Romo fails to advance in U.S. Open qualifying, will focus on announcing

CBS Sports color commentator and onetime Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo obviously isn’t a golfer.

For the third time, Romo attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open, and for the third time, he fell short. There’s no shame in that; Romo is in truth a very good golfer (shame on you if you didn’t get that first line) but is up against the very best in the world. Playing in a qualifier at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, Romo shot a three-over 75 to finish in a tie for 40th. The cut line fell at a nice three-under 69, meaning Romo was six shots off.

Romo could have made a stretch run following an eagle on the 600-yard par-5 14th hole, which left him at one over on the day, but a triple bogey on the next hole killed his chances. Seven players advanced to the next round of qualifying from the 107-player field. The U.S. Open will be held next month in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

The big question when a player retires is how they’ll address that competitive jones that’s carried them for the last three decades of their life. Romo indicated that golf helps, but learning how to become a better broadcaster starting this fall will be his driving passion from here on out.

“Competition in itself I enjoy and, for me, just improving and looking at something to get better at,” Romo told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s the same thing in broadcasting. I understand I’m coming in without any experience in that world. It’s exciting, it’s a little nerve-wracking, it’s all these things in one. That’s why you love to do things. You’re coming into the unknown and something I have to get better at and I like a challenge. I know I’ll probably stink for a while. Hopefully I’ll continue to improve at that and hopefully get better and be good.”

Tony Romo at a pro-am at Pebble Beach in 2012. (AP file photo) More

