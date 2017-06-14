Washington Nationals draft actual cousin of Redskins QB Kirk Cousins

Are you ready for your head to explode? Kirk Cousins’ cousin, Jake Cousins, was drafted by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday in the 20th round of the MLB Draft. Ah yes, the D.C. sports family tree is getting fun, y’all.

Jake Cousins is a right-handed pitcher from the University of Pennsylvania. He’ll be bringing that Ivy League talent and intellect to the same city in which his older cousin is the star quarterback for the Washington Redskins.

Kirk, for one, seems excited about it:

Congrats to my cousin, Jake, being drafted by the Washington Nationals today! There's room for another Cousins in DC! pic.twitter.com/2beUJY6Hog — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) June 14, 2017





Jake Cousins went 7-2 with a 3.15 ERA in his senior season with the Quakers. He threw three complete games, including one shutout. It was a big step forward from a junior season in which he carried a 4.23 ERA with a 4-4 record.

The Nats now have six years to develop Jake Cousins into a big leaguer. If the Cousin Kirk ever signs that long-term deal with the Redskins, they might just see each other in D.C.

