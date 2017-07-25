In wake of Hugh Freeze's fiery Ole Miss exit, Matt Luke lands 'dream job'

As a massive storm cloud lingers over all things Ole Miss football, one man just accepted his dream job.

That man is Matt Luke. He’s a Rebel through and through. And now he’s the interim head coach at his alma mater, where his former boss, Hugh Freeze, just resigned in disgrace and another NCAA response just landed at his doorstep.

Good luck.

But even amid all of that, Luke, when addressing reporters for the first time in his new role on Monday, was immensely proud. It showed. His voice quivered when talking about leading the program where he, his brother and his father all played.

It kind of made you forget for a second what he’s walking into.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to be the head coach at the University of Mississippi,” Luke said. “I’ve been an Ole Miss Rebel all my life. It’s all I can remember.

“I can’t believe that I’ve spent 14 years of my life as a player or coach here. I can truly tell y’all today that this is my dream job. It’s a job I’ve been preparing my whole life for. I feel more strongly now than ever that I’m the right man to run this program.”

Luke, a Gulfport, Mississippi native, played line for the Rebels and was an assistant under three head coaches before Freeze: Tommy Tuberville, David Cutcliffe and Ed Orgeron. After stops at Tennessee and Duke, he returned to Oxford as part of Freeze’s first staff. He’s been there ever since, serving as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

He’s been lauded by everybody around the program since Freeze stepped down.

“Matt is a great coach. He’s a leader. He’s a rock. He’s an Ole Miss Rebel,” AD Ross Bjork said the night Freeze’s resignation was announced. “I’m confident, and especially even more confident in watching him address the team, that he will lead this team and program through this difficult time.”

Sophomore quarterback Shea Patterson said “there’s nobody better to lead this team and this program than Coach Luke,” while offensive lineman Javon Patterson and defensive lineman Breeland Speaks each used the word “passionate” to describe Luke.

“I know he’ll give it all for the team,” Javon Patterson said. “Coach Luke has been around here for a while. You feel his passion and you feel his presence.”

Added Speaks: “He is passionate. That’s the best way I can explain Coach Luke. He wants the best. He’s passionate. He’s a Rebel.”

Luke said he’s been “preparing his whole life” for this opportunity, but there’s no way he could imagine he’d land it under these circumstances. He found out about Freeze’s exit a few hours before the rest of us: around 4 p.m. Thursday. Bjork offered him the interim role, and he accepted. He spoke briefly with Freeze, Luke said, and that was it. Go get ‘em.

“I was surprised. I didn’t have a long time to reflect because I was given a job to do. My focus went to moving forward,” Luke said.

Instead of having an offseason to prepare for preseason camp, he has about a week (the Rebels start camp Aug. 2). It’s even less time than interim coach Jim Grobe had before the 2016 season when he took over at Baylor following the dismissal of Art Briles.

The lack of preparation time is not the best blueprint for success, but other than Freeze and a new offensive line coach Luke will hire, the staff remains intact, much like Baylor’s staff a year ago. Now Luke says the attention — from he and his staff — is going to turn toward the players while the “distractions” around Ole Miss football persist.

“My job is to get the team ready to play. My focus is moving forward. Our focus is on the players and that’s where it needs to be,” Luke said.

“They just want to play football. They’re tired of the noise. They’re tired of the distractions. They just want to go play football and do what they love. I can’t wait for Aug. 2 to get here so we can go to work.”

