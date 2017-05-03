Trespassing, harassment charges against Sabres' Evander Kane dropped

Evander Kane of the Buffalo Sabres saw a City Court judge dismiss charges on Tuesday stemming from an early morning incident at a local bar in June.

Kane faced four counts of non-criminal harassment, one count of disorderly conduct and a count of misdemeanor trespass following a June 24 incident at Bottoms Up. Two women alleged he grabbed them and a male bouncer said Kane attempted to fight him after he intervened and attempted to have the Sabres forward removed.

Kane was arrested on July 24.

In October, a plea agreement stated that if Kane, who plead not guilty in August, stayed out of legal trouble until March 30, the charges would be dropped.

“The time period expired and so the charges were dismissed and the record sealed,” said Kane’s lawyer, Paul Cambria, to the Buffalo News.

