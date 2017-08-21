Top 25 college football players to watch in 2017 (non-QB division)

Back by popular demand (or force of habit), it’s the College Football Most Intriguing lists. First, we had the Most Intriguing Coaches of 2017. Then last week, the Most Intriguing Quarterbacks. Now, it’s time for the Most Intriguing Non-QBs in the sport.

1. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama. Tantalizing talent whose full potential has remained under wraps, due to injuries, suspension and Lane Kiffin play calls. If Scarbrough hadn’t broken a leg in the third quarter against Clemson last January, ‘Bama may be hunting a three-peat in 2017. In three postseason games last year against quality defenses, the 232-pound hulk ran for 363 yards and six TDs. Does he finally break out in what should be a high-powered offense?

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. Sculpted junior will be a high NFL draft pick, but not before racking up more huge stats at State College. At a school with a long list of great running backs, Barkley could leave as the all-time leading rusher – in three seasons. No returning player in FBS had more than Barkley’s 22 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2016, and he ripped USC for 306 total yards in the Rose Bowl. Can he elevate PSU to national title contention for the first time in years?

3. Scott Frantz, OT, Kansas State. Came out publicly as gay this summer, the third active college football player to do so according to OutSports.com. Frantz is the most accomplished of the three. The sophomore is considered a pro prospect whose stock rose after holding Texas A&M defensive end and eventual No. 1 overall NFL pick Myles Garrett without a sack last year in the Texas Bowl.

4. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Houston native shocked people by staying home, then quickly showed why he was such a huge recruiting coup. The freakishly athletic 295-pounder disrupted Oklahoma in a season-opening upset and terrorized Louisville in another national statement game, finishing his true freshman season with 23 tackles for loss and nine passes broken up. NFL draft 2019, mark him down as a top pick.

5. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. Arguably the nation’s No. 1 receiver and inarguably its top breakaway threat, averaging a fat 17.8 yards per catch for his career. Small-town Texan was the only player in FBS to have three catches of 80-plus yards last season. Follows the lineage of Dez Bryant and Justin Blackmon, and could end up as just the second 4,000-yard career receiver in Cowboys history.

6. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound monstrosity follows the large footsteps of his late father, Orlando “Zeus” Brown, who played 11 years in the NFL and then sued the league when an official’s flag hit him in the eye and damaged his vision. Orlando Jr. weighed more than 400 pounds as a teenager but has overhauled his eating habits to slim down and become a lock first-round pick.

7. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. What if Leonard Fournette’s backup is better than Leonard Fournette? That may be the case with Guice, who actually was LSU’s leading rusher last year. Now that he’s not splitting carries with a top-five NFL pick, Guice could really put up some numbers as the centerpiece of what Ed Orgeron swears will be a new and improved offense.

8. Joel Lanning, LB/QB, Iowa State. It’s not unusual for quarterbacks to change positions. It is highly unusual for one to become a linebacker. It might be unprecedented for a former starting QB to move to middle linebacker – and quickly become the likely starter. The Cyclones also have dabbled with Lanning at H-back and as a short-yardage QB, making him the most unique player in the country.

9. Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson. Freakish defensive linemen have become the coin of the realm in college football, and Wilkins is among the most athletic. He’s 6-3, 310, runs a 4.8 40-yard dash and has the explosiveness off the snap to live in opposing backfields. He leads one of the two best defensive lines in the country – but will he keep his hands to himself this season?

10. Derwin James, S, Florida State. When the sophomore was injured in the second game of 2016, the Seminoles were surrendering an average of 21 points and 337 yards. Next three games they gave up an average of 45 points and 504 yards. That’s how important the insanely athletic and versatile safety is. He had 91 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and broke up four passes as a freshman in ’15.

