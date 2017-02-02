This women's book club helped shape Patriots rookie Malcolm Mitchell

HOUSTON – One day during his time as a star receiver at the University of Georgia, Malcolm Mitchell and a friend went to the local Barnes & Noble in Athens. They were working through the stacks, searching for a good book to read when they stumbled upon Kathy Rackley, a local mother of five and grandmother of eight who was shopping herself.

“Can I ask you something,” Mitchell said to Rackley. “Can you recommend a book?”

Rackley was there to purchase Jojo Moyes’ “Me Before You,” a novel about a brief and unexpected love affair. It isn’t generally the kind of thing college-aged men might read. Rackley explained she was reading it for the reading group she was in, the Silverleaf Book Club.

Meet the Silverleaf Book Club. Guess which one played in the SEC. (Photo courtesy of Kathy Rackley)

“When she said that, I kind of just lit up,” Mitchell said. “I knew nothing about book clubs. The most I knew was Oprah’s book club. But I was looking for an opportunity to expand and grow.”

So Mitchell asked about it. Rackley offered some details – a little more than a dozen women, all between the ages of 40 and 60 read a book and then there’s a meeting, the second Tuesday of the month, at one of their homes to discuss it.

“I want to join a book club, can I join yours?” Mitchell said.

Rackley figured he could, but needed to check with the others – a college kid wants to join this book club? “We are all 40-, 50- and 60-year-old women,” Rackley said with a laugh. He was smart and sincere though.

She was only a casual football fan, so she didn’t know who he was. They exchanged email addresses and Mitchell’s began with “mitch26.” She asked what the 26 stood for and he said that was his uniform number.

“Are you like a big deal football player?” Rackley asked. Mitchell was humble and deflected the question. “But the friend he had with him started nodding in her head,” Rackley said.

Mitchell was a big deal football player, although he was coming off a knee injury. He would return though and become a team captain and reliable offensive threat for Georgia. The New England Patriots drafted him last spring. As a rookie he caught 33 passes and four touchdowns, playoffs included. Sunday he’ll play in Super Bowl LI against Atlanta.

Back in the Silverleaf neighborhood of Athens though, he’s just Malcolm, the unlikeliest member of the book club. He’s a guy who still gets the monthly reading assignments via text message and tries to keep up with the gang back in Georgia.

After the bookstore meeting, Rackley went home and asked a couple of the book club leaders, Gail Johnson and Jill Langford, about adding this kid she’d met. They were all for it and soon realized who he was – a big celebrity in an SEC town. Their husbands were dumbfounded. Malcolm Mitchell is coming to your book club? No one was sure he’d show up to the first meeting.

Malcolm Mitchell has caught 33 passes this season as a rookie for the Patriots. (AP)

“Everyone was saying, ‘He’s pulling your leg, he’s not going to come,'” Rackley said. “I kept saying, ‘I really think he will.'”

Indeed he would, driving out to the neighborhood at the designated time and sending Rackley a text from the driveway. None of it seemed unusual to Mitchell, who grew up in the small city of Valdosta, Ga., located near the Florida line. His goal at UGA was to not merely play football, but to embrace everything the university and the community had to offer.

