Substance over style: Why Clay Helton fits at USC after Kiffin, Sark debacles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – This spring, Clay Helton threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. It’s the only remotely flashy thing Helton has done during two seasons as USC’s full-time head coach. And he walked out to the mound feeling intense pressure of his 14-year old son, Turner, telling him: “If this hits the dirt, I’m never going to talk to you again.”

Helton, a former high school pitcher, channeled his inner-Kershaw: “Thank God it was a strike,” he told Yahoo Sports with a laugh in his office this week. “That was a cool memory.”

Dinners at Tao? Spotted by TMZ at The Nice Guy? Not Clay Helton, the country’s lowest-profile high-profile coach. The Heltons live nearly 30 miles away from campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, as opposed to bustling Manhattan Beach where many of his coaching colleagues reside, because “it’s quieter.” He sleeps in the office every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and returns home on Thursday for “Date Night” with his wife, Angela. Nothing may sum up Helton better than cooking Carolina-style chicken wings – vinegar with some mustard and spice – every Thursday doubling as romance. “My favorite restaurant is my grill at home,” Helton said. “We don’t really go out.”

Helton is as Hollywood as Muscle Shoals, as slick as a pocket protector and infinitely more entranced by red zones than red carpets. USC elevating Helton to full-time coach from interim at the end of the 2015 season was the equivalent of asking a safety date to the prom. USC wanted reliability, stability and integrity. After the national championship glory and NCAA ignominy of Pete Carroll, the self-induced headaches of Lane Kiffin and the personal demons of Steve Sarkisian, USC had more dysfunction and turnover than the Trump White House. Enter Helton, who appears to have made USC great again.

Few people envisioned that after the Trojans started the 2016 season 1-3. “When you think of Clay, he doesn’t fit the Hollywood mode,” said Tommy West, who Helton worked for at Memphis. “His personality was exactly what they needed. At the time, Southern Cal needed a good dose of reality. That’s what Clay brings.”

View photos Clay Helton and the Trojans have won their last 10 games, dating back to last October. (Getty) More

Helton has won 10 games in a row, including a Rose Bowl thriller over Penn State in January that quieted the chirping from the 1-3 start. The next two weeks offer a fascinating referendum for Helton. No. 6 USC has home games against No. 14 Stanford and Texas, a prime chance to position USC to fulfill those preseason playoff prognostications.

It’s not an overstatement to say that this two-week stretch will shape USC’s season, the playoff chase and the trajectory of Helton’s career. Fair or not, USC is a program where Carroll set the expectations in such an elite stratosphere, and Helton needs to re-establish it there. If USC wins both games, Helton will have beaten Oregon, Washington (road), UCLA (road), Notre Dame, Penn State, Western Michigan, Stanford and Texas in eight consecutive games. That’s a tour de force of some of the top brands in college football, a run unmatched in these parts – and most parts – since the Leinart-Bush era. Helton skeptics would be harder to find than igloos in Venice Beach.

The next two games provide an opportunity USC has lacked since Carroll left – sustained success to justify the offseason proliferation of high rankings, magazine covers and playoff predictions. And it offers a chance for Helton to further solidify what’s been apparent since he took over at USC – a candidate that looked awkward on paper has been ideal in reality. “Flash doesn’t win football games,” Helton said. “Hype doesn’t win football games. Going out and executing and doing your job on a consistent basis is what wins.”

Read More