After ugly playoff blowouts, USC and Penn State deliver game of bowl season

PASADENA, Calif. – It didn’t matter as much as a playoff game.

But it was so much better.

Two days after the College Football Playoff delivered two dreary mismatches, the Rose Bowl rose to a higher level – the highest level of any bowl game this year, and darn near to the highest level in the 103-year history of the sport’s most tradition-steeped game. (Texas-USC 2006 is hard to surpass.)

So we the football fans of America owe a sweaty hug and sloppy kiss to the combatants for bestowing us with the gift of USC 52, Penn State 49. This will not affect who wins the national title – but for the moment, who cares? This was a stand-alone classic that can and should be appreciated on its own merits.

It was chaotic, cathartic, frantic, fearless and almost endless – a 4-hour, 12-minute melodrama marked by whiplash-inducing momentum shifts. There weren’t just lead changes; there were sea changes. There were more points scored than in any Rose Bowl. And the entire splashy spectacle wasn’t decided until the very last play.

When USC kicker Matt Boermeester drilled a 46-yard field goal and set off sprinting toward the opposite end of the field – completing the Trojans’ rally from 15 points down, after once being 13 points up – it was finally over.

View photos PSU’s Trace McSorley greets USC’s Sam Darnold after the Trojans won the Rose Bowl 52-49 on Monday. (Getty) More

A sizeable number of USC fans thought it was over a few minutes earlier, with their team losing, and actually began hitting the exits. They’re officially the worst people in the world for bailing on an instant classic with their team trailing by a touchdown and more than two minutes to play. They’ll all deny leaving early in the years to come, but the tunnels leading out of the USC side of the stadium were packed for a few minutes when things looked bleak.

Hopefully the College Football Playoff powers-that-be kept watching to the end, because this is something they’ll need to come to grips with in the years ahead: how to appraise the red-hot team.

These were among the reddest-hottest, both playing as well as anyone in the country. Penn State roared into Pasadena on a nine-game winning streak; USC had won eight straight. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten title, and the Trojans were widely considered the best team in the Pac-12 by November. Both had recovered after regrettable Septembers – Penn State started an injury-riddled 2-2, USC started a quarterback-addled 1-3.

Without losing the Every Game Matters urgency that makes college football unique, there should be some mechanism within the CFP selection committee deliberations that accounts for teams that improve as dramatically as these two did.

The single best mechanism would be a six-team playoff, or at most eight. But since that isn’t happening anytime soon, a willingness to at least strongly consider how teams are performing at season’s end should be on the committee’s to-do list for 2017.

Because this was a high-level game that followed two low-wattage playoff affairs. USC and Penn State both performed at a level far above what Ohio State and Washington brought to the table in their semifinal losses.

And the Buckeyes and Huskies were merely keeping alive the nascent tradition of semifinal flops. Michigan State lost by 38 to Alabama last year, and Oklahoma lost by 20 to Clemson. In the previous season, Florida State was demolished by 39 points by an Oregon team that was then demolished in the title game.

To date, only two of the eight CFP games have been decided by a single score: Ohio State over Alabama in the semifinals in 2014, and Alabama over Clemson in the title game last year.

Given the drama deficit in the playoff, we needed this pulse-pounder.

We needed Penn State to crawl out of 13-0 first-quarter crater and make a game of it. The Nittany Lions have been horrible starters virtually all season – “We hate first halves,” coach James Franklin said – and that theme continued here. But when Team Second Half scored three electrifying touchdowns on three offensive snaps in the third quarter, this began to look like a blue-and-white runaway.

Read More