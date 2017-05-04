Sources: Tony Parker to undergo season-ending surgery for ruptured left quadriceps tendon

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured left quadriceps tendon suffered Wednesday night, league sources told The Vertical.

After suffering the non-contact leg injury in the Spurs’ 121-96 Game 2 victory over Houston, Parker underwent an MRI on Thursday morning in San Antonio. The timeline for his return has not yet been determined, the team said in a statement.

Tony Parker was averaging 15.9 points this postseason. (AP) More

Parker needed to be carried off the floor Wednesday night in San Antonio. Parker had 18 points before the injury. Patty Mills will likely take on a larger role in Parker’s absence.

For the Spurs, the loss of Parker is a devastating blow. Parker, 34, averaged 15.9 points and 3.1 assists this postseason. He’s been part of four NBA title teams with San Antonio. The Spurs travel to Houston for Game 3 on Friday with their Western Conference semifinal series tied 1-1.

