Sources: Tony Parker to undergo season-ending surgery for ruptured left quadriceps tendon

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will undergo season-ending surgery for a ruptured left quadriceps tendon suffered Wednesday night, league sources told The Vertical.
After suffering the non-contact leg injury in the Spurs’ 121-96 Game 2 victory over Houston, Parker underwent an MRI on Thursday morning in San Antonio. The timeline for his return has not yet been determined, the team said in a statement.
Parker needed to be carried off the floor Wednesday night in San Antonio. Parker had 18 points before the injury. Patty Mills will likely take on a larger role in Parker’s absence.
For the Spurs, the loss of Parker is a devastating blow. Parker, 34, averaged 15.9 points and 3.1 assists this postseason. He’s been part of four NBA title teams with San Antonio. The Spurs travel to Houston for Game 3 on Friday with their Western Conference semifinal series tied 1-1.
