Sources: South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier signing with agent

After leading South Carolina to an improbable run to the Final Four, sophomore guard P.J. Dozier is signing with an agent and staying in the 2017 NBA draft, sources told The Vertical.

Dozier had planned to test his value through the predraft process, but made the decision to sign with an agent and fully commit to a professional career over the weekend, sources said.

Dozier, who is 6-foot-6, is considered a second-round pick and likely will be prepared to play NBA-level defense before he’ll contribute in the league offensively. Dozier averaged 15.6 points and shot 50 percent in the NCAA tournament. For the season, Dozier shot 28.5 percent on 3-pointers.

Dozier is joining a deep point-guard draft. For his sophomore season, Dozier averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

