Sources: P.J. Tucker agrees to deal with Rockets

Free agent P.J. Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Vertical.

Tucker met with the Toronto Raptors in Philadelphia once free agency started at midnight Saturday, but the Rockets rapidly moved to the forefront for his services. Tucker spoke to members of the Rockets, including All-Star James Harden, and the team believes Tucker can thrive in the Houston’s system.

The Raptors acquired Tucker from the Phoenix Suns at the February trade deadline, adding a physical rotation player, solid defender and respected locker-room veteran. He averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 81 games for the Raptors and Suns.

Tucker has played six NBA seasons with Toronto and Phoenix.

