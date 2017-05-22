Sources: Magic hire Jeff Weltman as president of basketball operations

The Orlando Magic have hired Toronto Raptors general manager Jeff Weltman as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, league sources told The Vertical.

Weltman met with Orlando CEO Alex Martins and ownership on Monday, finalizing a five-year deal, league sources said.

Orlando officials had been intrigued with Cleveland GM David Griffin, but moved steadily toward Weltman as they became further engaged with his candidacy in recent weeks, league sources said. Weltman has been deeply involved in every aspect of the Raptors’ front office under president Masai Ujiri as Toronto became a perennial Eastern Conference contender.

Weltman will have the ability to hire a general manager who’ll report to him. Matt Lloyd, an Orlando assistant GM, has been serving as interim GM and could remain with the organization.

Weltman has had high-ranking executive jobs with Milwaukee and Denver and started his career with the Los Angeles Clippers. Weltman joined Ujiri in the Toronto front office in 2013 after spending five seasons as the assistant GM under general manager John Hammond in Milwaukee. Weltman has been considered a candidate on the president/GM track for several years now.

His late father, Harry Weltman, served as GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Spirits of St. Louis of the American Basketball Association.

Orlando dismissed general manager Rob Hennigan in April, appointing Lloyd as interim GM.

Orlando finished 29-53 this season and holds the sixth overall pick in the June NBA draft.

