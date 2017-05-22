Sources: Hawks All-Star Paul Millsap opts for free agency

Atlanta Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap has opted out of his $21.4 million contract for next season to become a free agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Atlanta has publicly stated that Millsap will be a top priority in July free agency, and Millsap has expressed interest in re-signing.

Millsap averaged 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Hawks’ first-round series loss to the Washington Wizards. In 69 regular-season games, he averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, and earned his fourth All-Star appearance.

In four seasons in Atlanta, Millsap has led the Hawks to a 189-139 record – including 60 wins and an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2015. Around the league, teams believe Millsap’s unselfish style has allowed the Hawks’ system to have success.

As a free agent in 2015, Millsap and his agent, DeAngelo Simmons, structured a three-year, $60.2 million deal with a third-year player option.

Millsap is ranked as the top free-agent power forward by The Vertical Front-Office Insider Bobby Marks.

Millsap, 32, has career averages of 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 11 seasons with Atlanta and Utah. He was the 47th overall selection in the 2006 NBA draft.

