The shoes each star is wearing in the NBA Finals, including the new Curry 4

Superstar players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are looking to bring some added flair to their footwear in the NBA Finals, utilizing the league’s allowance of gold accents to style new trophy-inspired sneaker silhouettes.

All 15 Cavs players wear Nike, highlighted by signature players LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. The Warriors are more varied: Stephen Curry has his Under Armour sponsorship, 11 players wear Nike, two wear adidas and Klay Thompson has a unique China-branded partnership.

With some possible surprises in store, here’s a look at the shoes each team’s top players will be wearing during the Finals.

LeBron James: Nike Zoom Soldier 11

View photos LeBron’s Zoom Soldier 11 adds one more strap into the mix than last year’s model. (Nike) More

For the second consecutive year, James will be wearing a fully laceless, strapped-up sneaker on the Finals stage. This year’s Zoom Soldier 11 adds one more strap into the mix than last year’s model, with four Velcro-fastening panels.

Look for him to wear a different color each game in varying Cavs hues with metallic gold logo accents. The shoes also feature a sizable “Swoosh” logo along the bottom and “LJ” on the sole, with Nike looking to take advantage of James’ high-flying game.

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3

View photos The Kyrie 3 has a piston-outsole-inspired design to help Irving change direction. (Nike) More

Since the much-anticipated Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors, Irving has been playing in his third Nike signature shoe. The Kyrie 3 has a piston-outsole-inspired design to help Irving change direction. While the shoe features technology aimed to provide both speed and support, there are also a few subtle details that connect to Irving’s upbringing.

The “JBY” acronym – “Just Be You” – is a saying his mother, Elizabeth, stressed to him as a child, and the “H+H” – “Hungry and humble” – is what his father, Drederick, engrained in him. “Hungry and humble is something my dad gave me as a kid that I most likely will give to my daughter, whether she plays sports or not,” Irving said. “It’s always staying hungry for more and never being satisfied. Acknowledging the present moment, what you’ve accomplished, and then thinking about what’s up ahead and how you’ll prepare yourself for that.”

Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2016

View photos Kevin Love’s shoes now also have his own logo. (Nike) More

Since signing with Nike after his first season in Cleveland in 2015, Love has received his own share of custom Cavs colorway sneakers. Now he even has his own logo. Styled by Nike Basketball senior designer Darien Birks, the logo celebrates Love’s late-game defensive stops in last year’s Finals, while also paying homage to growing up just outside Portland, Oregon.

