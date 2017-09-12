Sergio Dipp explains his awkward 'Monday Night Football' sideline moment

Sergio Dipp, the world’s most awkward-slash-lovable “Monday Night Football” commentator, is working his way through the internet news cycle, and right now he’s in the peek-behind-the-curtain phase. Dipp made Twitter history on Monday night when he stammered through a heartfelt but cringeworthy sideline sequence. Twitter roasted him as only Twitter can, and on Tuesday morning, Dipp offered up his own perspective on the night.

Thank you… And God bless America.✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017





With a bit of affectation and dramatic pause, Dipp noted that as a Mexican-American, he felt a connection to fellow minorities like Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn, the two head coaches in Monday night’s Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers game. Dipp then tried to put his awkward night in perspective:

“All I wanted to do was show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants,” he said. “In some people’s perspective it all went wrong. I truly meant no disrespect because all I wanted to do was show some love to these two historic head coaches. Hopefully, I’ll have another chance. And be sure, I’ll make the most of it.”

A week from now, seven more horrible moments will have come and gone, and Sergio Dipp will have faded into Twitter’s collective memory. Let’s hope he comes back for another go at this.

