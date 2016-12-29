Serena Williams, Reddit co-founder announce engagement

Serena Williams has announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, via, naturally, a Reddit post. On the site’s “/r/isaidyes” forum, Williams wrote,

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Williams and Ohanian had been dating for about a year, and were relatively private about their relationship prior to this announcement. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and one of the premier athletes in American history, holds 38 Grand Slam titles, including 22 won in singles. Her most recent major victory was at Wimbledon earlier this year. Ohanian is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and in-demand speaker.

The happy couple did not disclose a wedding date. Williams is, at present, preparing for the Australian Open next month.

____

