Why Sean Miller still has a tough road ahead despite Arizona's support

SAN FRANCISCO — Eight minutes into a relentless barrage of questions about the FBI investigation that has ensnared his program, Arizona coach Sean Miller at last received a reprieve.

A kindhearted reporter at the Pac-12’s men’s basketball media day finally asked Miller about his team, the one that is the favorite to win the league this year and should start in the preseason top three nationally.

“I appreciate the question,” Miller responded with a weary chuckle.

The previous dozen questions Miller fielded inspired more winces than words. They each pertained to the arrest of his longtime assistant coach Book Richardson, who faces a battery of fraud and bribery charges pertaining to an alleged scheme to pay prospects to come to Arizona and then funnel them to an agent bankrolling the operation.

Miller’s only previous comment about the FBI investigation was a statement he released last week describing himself as “devastated” to learn of the allegations against Richardson and pledging to continue to work to promote a “culture of compliance” at Arizona. He repeatedly referred to that statement Thursday as reporters tried in vain to entice him to reveal more.

Did Miller have any inkling that Richardson was involved in a bribery scheme?

“I’m going to stand by the statement that I gave,” he said.

Does Miller believe that a head coach has a responsibility to know what his assistants are doing?

I’m going to stand by the statement that I’ve given,” he repeated.

Miller offered similar responses a half dozen more times including when asked if he has spoken to Richardson, if he has been questioned by the FBI and if any Arizona players could be suspended due to eligibility concerns. Only a few times did he let his guard down, most notably after a question about the statements Arizona’s president and athletic director released last week backing Miller barring further evidence emerging.