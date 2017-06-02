Russell Westbrook watched a 1990s movie instead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Kevin Durant dropped 38 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first NBA Finals game as a member of the Golden State Warriors. He’s the talk of the NBA, and is three wins away from his first NBA title.

As for former KD teammate and king of NBA pettiness Russell Westbrook? He wants you to know that he really, really, Does. Not. Care. And he had a cheeky way of relaying that information.

While Durant was putting up his 38-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist line in a comfortable 113-91 Golden State victory, Westbrook posted a video of his TV, which was showing Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, a 1993 movie starring Whoopi Goldberg:

Russ wasn't too worried about Game 1 tonight





The videos also included Westbrook sing-alongs.

To be fair to Westbrook, the game wasn’t exactly dramatic, especially after halftime. But it’s lovely that he goes out of his way to tell us, Basketball? What basketball? I am watching this very average, 24-year-old movie that has absolutely nothing to do with basketball.

This is poor TV decision-making from Westbrook, though. The Spelling Bee was riveting, and absolutely should have been the top alternative to Game 1 for a competitive nut like the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard.

Then again, the Spelling Bee was won by a 12-year-old Warriors fan, so maybe that drove Westbrook away.

But nothing is going to drive him away from taking the most indirect of indirect jabs at Durant and his success in the NBA Finals. Surely Westbrook will have another ancient film queued up on Sunday night during Game 2.