Vandalism at Ronda Rousey's home forces her out of hiding

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has had a rough past couple of weeks with the loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. And now there has been some insult added to injury as her home in Venice, Calif., has been the target of vandalism.

According to the Daily Mail, Rousey’s home was spray painted on Monday evening. The graffiti is indecipherable and doesn’t necessarily address Rousey or her loss. However, it is certainly a headache for the former champion who has suffered back-to-back knockout losses after starting her MMA career winner her first 12 fights.

Ronda Rousey pictured for the first time following humiliating 48-second UFC defeat and having her home vandalized https://t.co/Z9OAAtvQ1l pic.twitter.com/9GiTFEzSh8 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 11, 2017





The photos also are the first images of Rousey since her knockout loss to Nunes.

There are no suspects at this time.

Rousey has kept a very low profile since losing to Nunes, similar to when she disappeared from the public eye after suffering a second round knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015. In both fights she was favored to win and was a -140 favorite to beat Nunes, according to VegasInsider.com.

Since the loss, Rousey, has issued a written statement that suggested she would need some time before deciding her future in MMA. She also appeared for the first time on social media on Monday with an Instagram post quoting Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” said the post, borrowing from Rowling’s 2008 Harvard commencement speech.