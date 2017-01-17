Roger Goodell needs to head to New England and face the music

To the surprise of no one, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will attend the NFC championship game this weekend in Atlanta. It will be the second straight week he’ll attend a Falcons home playoff game. In this case, geographic diversity was not on the table.

The AFC title game is in Foxborough, Mass., after all, home to the New England Patriots. Goodell hasn’t been there since deflate-gate broke two years ago, a time that turned the commissioner into a pariah among the Patriots and their fans.

While Goodell’s desire to avoid angry chants, inhospitable signs and general disdain is understandable on a human level, on a professional one this is a disservice to the league.

The man is paid a reported $44 million to take the heat. Running from the NFL’s most stubbornly successful franchise adds fuel to the belief that the investigation and punishment of the Patriots and their star quarterback, Tom Brady, was personal and not based on defensible facts or tactics.

Goodell is loath to discuss the details of deflate-gate, usually just broadly declaring the case as an unfortunate part of the job, business as usual, something that needed to be done.

Fair enough, but if that’s the case, then why hide?

Goodell isn’t popular anywhere. That’s part of the deal of being a commissioner. Making tough decisions can cause fans to react. If the ruling is legit, then show up like there is nothing to regret. If you’re really confident, take questions from the local media and be done with it. There have been weeks and weeks of games – preseason, regular season, postseason – to do just that.

Instead, Goodell sends the opposite message, where actions speak louder than words.

The commissioner used to love going to New England, a nice easy trip up from Manhattan. He was a regular at parties at the home of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. This is one of the league’s signature franchises.

Two years ago, though, at the AFC championship game, league officials, ignorant of how Ideal Gas Law temperatures can alter air pressure, believed they had uncovered a cheating scandal. Led by league executive Troy Vincent, who to his credit has repeatedly visited Gillette Stadium since, they believed any football measuring below 12.5 pounds per square inch of pressure was a sign of human tampering. Anything way under that was proof of a massive conspiracy.

Science says otherwise, but once the investigation was launched, it was forced to work backward in search of proof of the conclusion. That required false media leaks, a refusal to correct with basic facts and a sweeping four-month, multi-million dollar investigation that left the Patriots apparent guilt to bake into public sentiment.

Even the league-edited Wells Report hedged bets and acknowledged a lack of definitive proof – “more probable than not.” That’s where Goodell himself stepped in.

In denying an appeal by Brady and the NFLPA, Goodell cited Brady’s communication with Patriots staffer John Jastremski, who was in charge of pregame footballs. The two had not communicated by phone or text for six months prior to the AFC championship game. Yet when the allegations broke, Brady called Jastremski on the phone and they exchanged texts multiple times in the ensuing days. They even briefly met once in a team meeting room.

Rather than consider that the NFL alleging Brady was at the helm of a major cheating operation might be the cause of the communication to begin with, Goodell was convinced this was an attempted cover-up.

Yet it would be quite understandable – the act of an innocent and dumbfounded man actually – for Brady to ask Jastremski what the heck was going on or if he knew anything. Further, as more and more inaccurate (and seemingly significant) reports were leaked to the media almost by the hour, why wouldn’t Brady circle back?

