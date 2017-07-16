Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Wimbledon men's final 2017 - live score updates

2:40PM

This is the eighth occasion on which Cilic and Federer have met with six of the previous seven going in favour of the Swiss.

Somewhat ominously for Cilic, Federer tends to hit more winners and fewer unforced errors than the Croat.

Figures from Jeff Sackmann's innovative Match Charting Project suggest that 8.1 per cent of Federer's shots are winners compared to 7.3 per cent for Cilic. There's even more of a gap when it comes to unforced errors with Cilic hitting one 12.3 per cent of the time to Federer's 9.6 per cent.

Both players are fairly aggressive compared to the rest of the top 50 but Federer's genius is that he makes few mistakes.

2:39PM

Cilic steps in and punches a forehand winner into the corner for 30-0 and then takes advantage of a dodgy bounce down the T to mop up a short return from Federer.

Federer won't allow him a love-hold as he cranks a flashing forehand service return winner past Cilic. A well-disguised drop shot from Federer has the crowd purring with delight and leaves Cilic stuck in the mud on the baseline. And from a position of strength this game, Cilic wilts, being pulled back to deuce.

He gets a timely first serve in and that lifts his spirit and manages to hold when Federer sends a couple of service returns into the net.

2:35PM

How quickly the tide has turned. While Cilic had looked to settle quicker than his rival, since missing that break point, it's been all Federer.

The third seed races to three game points and cements the break when Cilic can't put a service return back in.

2:32PM

Federer advances to the net for the first time to pick up a low and short ball. Cilic manages to scoop up Federer's drop shot but slips as he sends his reply back and Federer makes a superb pick up on his backhand wing.

That's unsettled Cilic and Federer races to three break points himself. The first goes as Federer sends a service return long. Federer sends another forehand deep on the next point, but the pressure finally tells and Federer makes the first break. FEDERER BREAKS.

Read More

2:27PM

Federer 2-2 Cilic* (*next server)

Both men struggling to get their first serves in, Federer around the 70% mark while Cilic is down at 46%. Another double fault, his second of the match so far brings Cilic back to 30-all. He's only made 12 doubles the whole two weeks. Cilic has the great man scampering across the baseline and forces the error from Federer to bring up a first break point of the match.

Cilic can't make inroads on a second serve and slaps a backhand return into the middle. Becker isn't happy: "Put the ball back into court, at least". The Croatian dumps another return into the net and then forces Cilic to send a forehand long.

Federer saves first break point of match.

2:22PM

Federer* 1-2 Cilic (*next server)

Federer gets into the game with a deep backhand service return which Cilic has trouble to dig out from his feet for 30-15 but it's the only point he takes off the Cilic serve. A solid hold for the Croatian.

2:18PM

Federer 1-1 Cilic* (*next server)

Cilic shows great aggression on the opening point of Federer's serve. Just when the Swiss looked to be seizing momentum and moving forward, Cilic keeps him shuffling to the baseline and forces him to dump a backhand into the net.

A cracking forehand winner from Cilic after pinpointing Federer's backhand takes him to 15-30, but serve-volleying moves Fed level. It's a high standard of play early doors from both men. Cilic has settled quickly in his first Wimbledon final. A double fault allows the Croatian to stick around for deuce but he finds a couple of first serves to dig himself out of a potential hole.

2:14PM

Federer* 0-1 Cilic (*next server)

Federer opted to receive in opening game of final after winning ball toss. The seven-times champion jumps on a second serve to win the first point but Cilic is straight on the board when Federer backhands a service return in the middle.

Cilic shows nerves with a wild forehand but then draws the error from Federer's backhand wing to draw level 30-all. Cilic goes through his frantic ball-bouncing routine as he shapes to send down another serve. He gets a first serve in this time but a fizzing return catches out Cilic. The seventh seed finally steers his way through to hold.

2:04PM

Mind games?

Sue Barker suggests that Cilic has engaged in early mind games by making Federer wait at the net for the toin coss.

Cilic is frantically trying to break through the cellophane and get to his prized racket. The toin coss is taken, photographs snapped and both men go through their warm-ups.

This tickets are like gold dust. Not everyone looks to be happy to be potentially part of history...

View photos Prime Minister More

2:02PM

Here they come

Federer follows behind Cilic on to Centre to rapturous applause and a standing ovation. A flash to the players' corners shows Mirka looking splendid in a lacy white dress. Kate and Wills have taken their seats, the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a Wimbledon bow-tie badge on her white dress.

View photos Kate and William take their place in the Royal Box Credit: Eddie Mulholland More

2:00PM

Players waiting in the wings

Cilic is first out of the locker room, hands his bag over to his young helper (such is protocol on finals day) and awaits the presence of Mr Federer. They take the long walk along the corridor, looking at the walls lined with pictures of past champions.

This is the first time for Cilic and he looks to be soaking up the moment. Federer, as usual, looks like it's just a normal day of walking through his living room.

1:48PM

What it's like to face Federer in a Wimbledon final

This is great from Andy Roddick, who suffered four defeats to Federer in grand slam finals, on what it was like to face Federer in a Wimbledon final.

"He was intimidating in his own way He would be laughing, joking and relaxing before a Wimbledon final. In those same moments, I could have chewed through a nail. I didn't understand it."

Ivanisevic, meanwhile, who coached Cilic from 2013 to 2016 says that his former pupil must learn from last year's missed opportunity. He said earlier this week:

"If there is a lesson from last year’s match then it is when Federer is down, you need to stamp on him, kick him, hurt him some more. "Roger is like someone from a film: Kill him and he gets up, so you have to kill him again. You have to kill him about 77 times to win."

View photos Will Cilic go for the kill against Federer today? More

1:42PM

An honest response

Russia's Mikhail Youzhny was asked what Federer's weaknesses are in the build up to today's final. He was honest in his response:

"Given that my record against him is 0-16 I'm not in a position to talk about his weaknesses."

Tim Henman, at least, who beat Federer six times during his career (but also lost seven) is better placed to offer how Cilic can overcome the grass-court master.

If Cilic is going to have a chance, I think that is where he really needs to be super-aggressive from the back of the court and try to take Federer's time away to stop him dictating points, he told the BBC. Cilic is a tall guy with long arms and a very big reach so he is able to get a lot of serves back in play, and be aggressive about it too - particularly against second serves. He has to do that against Federer, every time he gets a look at a second serve. It will be harder for him to do that in the final than in any of his six matches here so far, because Federer has got a great second serve too, but Cilic has to attack him whenever he gets the chance.

1:34PM

Who does Muguruza want to dance with tonight?

Women's winner Garbine Muguruza has made his pick for who she wants to be dancing the night away with at the winners' ball this evening.

.@GarbiMuguruza "I like Cilic but I want to see if @rogerfederer is elegant dancing." pic.twitter.com/VvWcPGF6xA — The Overrule (@theoverrule) July 15, 2017

1:25PM

Federer has No 8 in his sights

The great man took to the practice courts this morning and with 12 courts to select from, he opted to train on court No 8. Is this a sign of things to come later?

Cilic, meanwhile, headed to Aorangi Park such has been his traditional build up.

Ahead of his bid for an eighth #Wimbledon crown, Roger Federer practices out on Court... 8 pic.twitter.com/rKwX9uQ9yg — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Meanwhile, reader Mahesh Pillai has emailled his prediction: Federer wins championship 6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

1:08PM

Does Cilic stand a chance?

Marin Cilic says he's a better player than the one who squandered three match points in his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Federer last year.

The Croatian, who has become the first man to reach the final here since Goran Ivanisevic back in 2001, hadn't dropped a set before the quarter-finals and, alongside Federer, has been the form player of the championships.

Total hours spent on court during #Wimbledon 2017

Marin Cilic - 14 hrs, 28 mins

Roger Federer - 9 hrs, 56 mins#WimbledonFinal



— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 16, 2017

Cilic has spent nearly five hours on court more than Federer which may not be much of a factor given he is seven years older than today's rival.

He is also looking to become the first player outside of the ‘Big Four’ (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray) to win Wimbledon since 2002, when Lleyton Hewitt won the title here.

An important day for @cilic_marin tomorrow, he is having afternoon tea on Centre Court with Royalty. Goodnight everybody fans x — Not Roger Federer (@PseudoFed) July 15, 2017

Does he stand a chance today though? Cilic has lost 11 of his 12 matches against top-five opposition at the grand slams. His one exception was when he blew Federer away in the 2014 US Open semi-finals. It's been his only success against Federer in seven attempts.

Let's hear your predictions. Email me at vicki.hodges@telegraph.co.uk

12:56PM

Federer goes for a record-breaking eighth title

Fourteen years after winning his first Wimbledon title and Roger Federer can create history by winning an eighth major at SW19 this afternoon.

Federer has looked unstoppable this year, and in particular this fortnight as he chases his 19th grand slam overall.

The 35-year-old is yet to drop a set en route to his 29th major final and, should he beat Marin Cilic in three sets this afternoon, would become the first player since Bjorn Borg 41 years ago to win the trophy without dropping a set here.

Let's look back at that moment when Federer defeated Australian Mark Philippoussis in straight sets in 2003 for his first grand slam triumph.

12:55PM

Match preview

When and where is the men's final?

It's today (Sunday, July 16) on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

What time does the final start?

It will commence at 2pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

It's on BBC 1 from 1pm BST. You can also catch highlights of all today's action on BBC 2 at 10.20pm with Today at Wimbledon. Or you can follow all the action right here when this very page turns into our live blog from 1pm.

Scene setter

Roger Federer has his sights set on making more history at Wimbledon. The 35 year-old is through to an 11th final - four more than any other man - after beating Tomas Berdych 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

If he defeats Marin Cilic in the final, he will be the first man ever to win eight titles, while he would also be the oldest champion in the Open era.

Federer won his seventh title back in 2012 but this is his third time in the final since then, with the Swiss losing to Novak Djokovic in both 2013 and 2014.

Federer turns 36 next month and is the oldest Wimbledon finalist in the men's singles since Ken Rosewall in 1974.

Cilic powered past Andy Murray's conqueror Sam Querrey 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 to reach Sunday's final.

It is three years since he broke the stranglehold of the game's 'big four' to win the US Open.

Cilic came within a whisker of beating Federer in the quarter-finals last year, but spurned three match points before losing in five sets to the Swiss.

What are they saying?

Roger Federer

"It makes me really happy, making history here at Wimbledon. It's a big deal. I love this tournament.

"All my dreams came true here as a player. To have another chance to go for number eight now, be so close at this stage, is a great feeling.

"I'm unbelievably excited. I hope I can play one more good match. Eleven finals here, all these records, it's great, but it doesn't give me the title quite yet.

"That's why I came here this year. I'm so close now, so I've just got to stay focused."

Marin Cilic

"Over here in Wimbledon, I believe this is his home court. It's the place where he feels the best and knows that he can play the best game.

"Obviously I'm going to look back as well - 12 months ago I was one point away from winning a match over here against him.

"Definitely I believe that if I'm going to be playing him, in my own abilities to get through and to win it. But I still know that it's a big mountain to climb.

"Roger is playing maybe one of his best tennis of his career at the moment, having a great season. So I know it's going to be a huge challenge. But I believe I'm ready."

What is our prediction?

There really can be only one outcome. Federer wins. But the first few sets will be tight, and go with serve, because Cilic will be mighty hard to break. The Swiss' class, though, will tell and more records will tumble. Prediction: Federer to win in four sets.