Robert Kraft wants everyone to know the Patriots apologize for nothing

HOUSTON — Robert Kraft was wrapping up the New England Patriots portion of NFL Opening Night on Monday, wearing a sharp three-piece suit and a pair of flashy Nikes. He was smiling and shaking hands and posing for selfies with fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park downtown here. He was relaxed and, he said, “joyous,” attempting to focus solely on good fortune and good times.

And yet the wounds of deflate-gate are never fully healed for Kraft. The impulse to defend the franchise he holds dear is always ready to come out. When asked about his penchant for sticking up for his team, he didn’t hesitate.

“Jealousy and envy are incurable diseases,” the 75-year-old billionaire said.

He paused to let it sink in.

[Ditch the paper and pen – play Squares Pick’em for the Big Game!]

“You should never feel it [of] anyone,” Kraft said. “If you are going to play in that field, it’s nice that people have some reason to look at you. That is the way of the world and we will try to take it and turn it into some kind of an advantage.”

This is the combative Kraft that belies the jovial, deeply religious, family-oriented one who most of his players view as a kindly grandfather.

How much motivation the Patriots’ coaches and players glean from deflate-gate is an open debate. At least 30 players weren’t even on the roster two years ago when the league began investigating the inflation levels of the Patriots footballs in the AFC championship game. “It’s a totally different team,” Bill Belichick noted.

Besides, professional players rarely need external motivation for a game of this magnitude, a Super Bowl matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady battled the NFL in federal court and eventually served a four-game suspension to start this season, yet he says he’s trying to win for his teammates, coaches and family, not out of a sense of revenge. Maybe that’s true, maybe that’s partially true.

View photos Robert Kraft, far left, has never wavered in his support of Tom Brady. (Getty Images) More

For Kraft, however, this remains personal and painful. He brought the issue up unprompted after winning the AFC championship again last week, noting to the roaring fans that “for a number of reasons everyone in this stadium understands how big this win was.”

He is still bristling over what he believes were the incurable diseases that pushed the league to come after the Patriots.

That’s him, though. It was exactly two years ago, Monday night of Super Bowl week, when Kraft, troubled by the early days of deflate-gate, staged an impromptu news conference. He delivered a blistering defense of his team while attacking the league office. It was an unprecedented moment in Super Bowl lore.

“I want to make it clear, that I believe unconditionally that the New England Patriots have done nothing inappropriate in this process to be in violation of NFL rules,” Kraft said that night in Arizona. When it was over, he said, “I would expect and hope that the league will apologize to our entire team.”

That apology never came. Despite flimsy evidence and an ignorance of science, the NFL doubled down on the scandal, eventually leveling a $1 million fine and docking the team two draft picks. It also suspended Brady four games. In what Kraft claimed was the interest of the common good, he accepted the team punishment. He soon regretted it as more details of the case came out.

He eventually apologized to Patriots fans for backing down and betraying the fire of that night in Arizona. It was then that he threw the gauntlet down and made himself the focus of the resistance, offering cover to Belichick, Brady and the players who were concentrating on defeating Seattle in Super Bowl XLIX, which they did.

“Everyone wants to protect their family,” Kraft said Monday, recalling his motivation to speak up back then. “I think our family was accused of being involved in something that was mishandled and inappropriate and became a big distraction.

Read More