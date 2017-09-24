Report: Andrew Luck expected to return to practice this week

The mystery of Andrew Luck’s return may be coming to an end.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Luck is expected to return to practice with the Indianapolis Colts this week, with a goal of returning to game play after a couple of weeks of practice, sometime between Weeks 5-7.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck talks on the sidelines during the first half of last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. (AP) More

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason, and the timeline for his comeback has been largely shrouded in mystery. He was on the physically unable to perform list for training camp but was not placed on the reserve/PUP list to start the regular season; that move would have meant Luck couldn’t start practicing until Week 6.

Mortensen also wrote that Luck reached out to New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees in recent weeks, and Brees shared his experience coming back from major shoulder surgery in 2006. After that conversation, Luck visited Brees’ physical therapist, Dr. Kevin Wilk, with the Colts’ medical staff kept in the loop, and his progress since has been encouraging.

According to Mortensen, Luck has not suffered any setbacks, and the expectation is the former No. 1 pick will take part in practice on a limited basis this coming week.

Jacoby Brissett will continue to start for Indianapolis until Luck is ready.