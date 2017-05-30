Raiders QB Derek Carr: The Future Face of the NFL

Ask any NFL owner, general manager, head coach, or fan what their team needs to be successful in this league. Chances are the response will be “a quarterback”. No other player handles the football as much as the quarterback. In addition, no other position accounts for more yards and touchdowns then the quarterback. For these reasons, it’s no surprise that the right QB can changes the face of a franchise. Enter Derek Carr. Since arriving in Oakland, the win totals have gone from three, seven, and twelve for the Raiders. But what makes Carr special and unique, is everything he does behind the scenes.

Living in Fresno, California, I enjoyed the privilege of following Carr’s path to the Raiders very closely. From Bakersfield Christian High School, where he starred his senior year, to his great career at Fresno State. During his time with the Bulldogs, Carr got married to his college sweetheart Heather, had a son, and won back to back Mountain West Conference Championships. He handled the spotlight flawless with no negative press of any kind and matured light years ahead of his college counterparts. And that folks is the beauty of Carr. You never have to worry if he can handle the pressures and distractions of life and football together, because he has been for many years now.

Teammates will agree, Carr is one of the hardest working players on the team. And it may sound cliché, but whenever you have the leader of your football team working nonstop, it‘s contagious. His work ethic stems from his teenage days of studying NFL film and defensive converges, back when his older brother David was the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. Even then, Carr was a student of the game. But more importantly for the Raiders, he still is.

Finally, Carr has a big heart when it comes to giving back to his community. Take for instance, his rescue of a stranded driver on the side of the road this past March. Carr had no idea who the driver was, the only thing he knew was the driver needed help and he was the man for the job. Not to mention his countless hours of charity work for Valley Children’s Hospital in California, one of the top children’s hospitals in the country. When it comes down to it, Carr genuinely cares about helping people.

For these reasons, if there’s one person you want to be the face of anything, look further than Derek Carr. A great football player on the field, but an even better man off it.

