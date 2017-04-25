Pat Riley nearly concocted a Dan Gilbert-styled response after LeBron James left Miami

Wright Thompson’s feature on Miami Heat president Pat Riley is about so, so much more than the time he nearly got embarrassingly upset at LeBron James, or his stated regrets about free-agent decisions both past and pressing.

In the piece, Thompson details an NBA lifer who continues to thrive ahead of doubt, at least professionally and to uncertain ends, sticking with the pro game long after the 72-year old Hall of Famer had given it far too much.

By the time the end hits, you will not be surprised to read a Pat Riley text that insists “I NEED ONE MORE,” referring to a 10th championship as player, assistant coach, head coach and team president, and another one that acknowledges what lies ahead for a Heat team that just missed the playoffs in 2016-17: “AND I KNOW THIS WILL BE THE TOUGHEST TO GET.”

James’ choice to leave Miami and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent in 2014 is just part of the Pat Riley Picture, but one anecdote from the ESPN feature typifies the way in which James’ lower-case decision turned the Heat president into an all-caps texter.

Following drawn plans for James and manager Maverick Carter that included the franchise’s actual NBA championship trophies and an easel for a free-agent presentation, Riley was met with a figurative cold shoulder:

Riley respects Carter, and when he walked into the suite and saw James with agent Rich Paul and friend Randy Mims but no Maverick, part of him knew the meeting wasn’t sincere. He told Elisburg to keep the trophies and easel in the hall. James and his associates were watching a World Cup game, which they kept glancing at during the presentation. At one point, Riley asked if they’d mute the TV.

Riley flew home worried and got a text telling him to be ready for a call. About 15 minutes later, his phone rang and Paul was on the other end. The agent handed the phone to LeBron, who started by saying, “I want to thank you for four years …”

“I was silent,” Riley says. “I didn’t say anything. My mind began to just go. And it was over. I was very angry when LeBron left. It was personal for me. It just was. I had a very good friend who talked me off the ledge and kept me from going out there and saying something like Dan Gilbert. I’m glad I didn’t do it.”

Instead, Riley kept his frustration under a dramatically sized lock and key, choosing to comment only on James’ move to the Cavaliers in 2014 through passive/aggressive vents that James (who did not comment for Thompson’s story) reportedly was not altogether forgiving of.

Riley, however, appears to now understand the impetus behind the move:

“He went home because he had to go home,” he says. “It was time. It was really time for him to go home, in his prime. If he’s ever gonna do anything in Akron again, this was the time to do it. Otherwise, he’d have had a scarlet letter on his back the rest of his whole life.”

It was James’ time to do it. Though the Cavaliers looked a blank slate in comparison to the Miami Heat’s settled stararchy in the summer of 2014, the team still had provocative options in young point guard Kyrie Irving, and two No. 1 overall picks as trade bait to play with. Two Finals trips and a championship later, LeBron’s basketball decision has long ago been assured as sensible.

Most did even that summer, noting the age of Heat stars (and free agents) Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, but this didn’t deter Riley from signing the then-32 year-old Wade (at two years, $34 million with a player option) and just-turned 30 Bosh (five years, $118 million) to ignite the turnaround.

Bosh fell later that (All-Star) year due to blood clots, a condition that has put his basketball career on hold. Wade turned in two All-Star seasons in James’ absence, with one playoff trip, before leaving as a free agent in 2016 after some contract turmoil of his own with the Heat.

In talking with Thompson, Riley details the dissatisfaction some three years later:

But of course, Riley says, almost immediately after LeBron left, Bosh’s camp wanted to reopen a deal they’d just finished, knowing the Heat had money and felt vulnerable. Bosh threatened to sign with the Rockets. In the end, Riley gave Bosh what he wanted. Now he wishes he’d said no to Bosh’s max deal and given all that money to Wade. (James and Bosh declined to comment for this story. Wade issued a statement thanking Riley for their years together.)

