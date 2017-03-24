Opening 25-year-old baseball cards with Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks

The reason I collected baseball cards as a kid was because of Jose Canseco and those 1986 rookie cards. When my grandma and I would open up packs that first year I fell in love with baseball, it’s what we were looking for.
So when Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks guested on this week’s episode of 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards and pulled a Canseco from a pack of 1992 Topps, it took me back. Getting a Canseco card in 2017 isn’t exactly as cool as it was in 1986, but one of the reasons I love doing this video series is for the nostalgia. So yes, I’ll chase Cansecos like I did when I was 6.
Swinging a trade for that Canseco would be a challenge. Hendricks — who finished third in the NL Cy Young voting last season — is a smart dude. He went to Dartmouth and he’s nicknamed “The Professor.” So watch this week’s episode and see whether I could pull off a deal. Along the way, we find a former Cubs coach and manager, a very, very young looking future star and a Cubs pitcher will some fly glasses.
If you’re new to this series, here’s the deal: My grandma kept all these old baseball cards, unopened, from when she and I used to collect. Now that they’re basically worthless, I open them with baseball players and managers and other people around the game. If you dig this, check out some of our past episodes.
