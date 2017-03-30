NFL draft profile: No. 28 — Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer, lots to work with but still unpolished

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

28. Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer

6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Key stat: In 25 college games, Kizer completed 60.7 percent of his passes, averaged 8.4 yards per attempt and accounted for 65 TDs (47 passing, 18 rushing) and 29 turnovers (19 interceptions, 10 fumbles lost).

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

View photos Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer has talent but also some mechanical issues to clean up. (AP) More

The skinny: Former four-star dual-threat recruit turned down offers from other big-time programs (Alabama, Ohio State, LSU) to join the Irish but found himself stuck behind Everett Golson and Malik Zaire his first season, and lost the starting battle to Zaire to start his second season.

Kizer stepped in for an injured Zaire late in the third quarter of the second game of the 2015 season to rally the Irish to victory (one of three fourth-quarter comebacks that season) with a final-minute TD pass. Led Notre Dame to No. 11 ranking and 10-3 season in 2015 but struggled in 2016 as the Irish fell to 4-8 following the graduation of a lot of talent.

Kizer declared for the 2017 NFL draft following his junior season. He will turn 22 next January.

Best-suited destination: Kizer would be best-suited to go to a team where he’s not expected to start immediately and can adapt to more of a pro system. He’s young enough where sitting a year (or more) would be beneficial to let his game develop and not be exposed too soon. Teams that need a quarterback — now or in the near future — that could be intrigued by Kizer’s skills include: the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Upside: Big, strong framed quarterback with nice athletic traits. Has a plus arm and can stripe it. Can throw a really pretty ball when his mechanics are sound and he sets himself. Nearly entire field is in play with the ball in Kizer’s hands. Smart and wants to learn. Has quiet, thoughtful demeanor and was thrust into leadership position at high-pressure program. Drop in productivity can be attributed to major loss of talent in 2016 (six of seven leading receivers from 2015 season, plus two top-50 picks on the O-line). Showed poise when the rush bore down on him and delivered strikes from awkward angles and without benefit of a clean pocket. Watch as Kizer senses pressure (bad protection on four-man rush) quickly and delivers an off-balance strike where only his single-covered receiver could catch it (but dropped it):

View photos DeShone Kizer making a good throw amid pressure vs. Michigan State. (Draftbreakdown.com, via YouTube) More

Good, instinctive runner who can pick up first downs either by design or on scrambles. Seems to go through progressions fairly well before tucking and running. Handled less-than-ideal circumstances at his pro day well and rebounded after so-so NFL scouting combine performance.

Downside: Got too heavy by end of last season. Was at 250 pounds by USC game. Has taken a lot of hits in two years as runner and passer. Athletic testing numbers at combine were just OK. On-field throwing session in Indy was not great as he looked robotic with some of his throws to the left. Far more efficient throwing to his right. Some of his passing production was schemed up off play action. Mechanics seem to break down often, especially late in games. Tries to make off-balance or “hero” throws that lead to problems. Can hold onto ball too long, waiting for receivers to get open. Shaky ball-handling at times. Too turnover-prone, averaging more than one per game and throwing picks in 15 of his 23 college starts. Will lock onto and stare down his primary receiver, make poor reads and force balls into traffic: