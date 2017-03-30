Where does 2017 North Carolina rank among Roy Williams' best teams at UNC?

The 2017 Final Four, overall, doesn’t lend itself to many historical comparisons. Gonzaga has never been here, and has only a few comparable teams. The last time Oregon was here, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in his second of three presidential terms. The last time South Carolina was even remotely close to here was… well, never.

But North Carolina has been here. A lot. Twenty times now, to be exact. Now the historical comparisons can start to flow. And Roy Williams has been here a lot, too. Nine times, to be exact, and five since moving to Chapel Hill in 2003. He’s now taken eight of his 14 Tar Heel teams to the Elite Eight. So there’s plenty to pick and choose from.

We’ve done exactly that. We’ve picked, and we’ve chosen, and we’ve selected Williams’ seven best North Carolina teams. Then we’ve ordered them, one through seven, to see how this year’s team stacks up. Here are the rankings:

1. 2009 | Record: 34-4 | Won national championship

KenPom rank: 1 | Adjusted efficiency margin: 30.53

Key players: Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, Danny Green, Deon Thompson, Ed Davis

The first and second Hansbrough-Lawson-Ellington-Green teams were great. The third was an all-timer. Lawson was the most efficient offensive player in the country and ran one of the best fast breaks college basketball has seen. Green became a luxurious fourth option, and he, Lawson and Ellington all shot over 41 percent from deep. Hansbrough was… Hansbrough. The Tar Heels endured a somewhat bumpy start and finish to conference play, but the NCAA tournament was stunningly smooth. They rammed their way through anything in front of them, beating Gonzaga by 21, Oklahoma by 12, Villanova by 14 and Michigan State by 17 en route to the title. They weren’t Williams’ best Carolina team from start to finish; by the end of March, they were.

Tyler Hansbrough was a part of three great teams at North Carolina. Two of them rank above this year's team.

2. 2005 | Record: 33-4 | Won national championship

KenPom rank: 1 | Adjusted efficiency margin: 32.17

Key players: Sean May, Raymond Felton, Rashad McCants, Jawad Williams, Marvin Williams, Jackie Manuel, David Noel

Williams’ second North Carolina team was his first national championship team, and remains inarguably one of his two best since arriving in Chapel Hill. The 2005 tournament was far more eventful than the 2009 edition, though. The Tar Heels (with the help of a controversial late traveling call) overcame a scare from Villanova in the Sweet 16, then battled past Wisconsin to reach the Final Four. The semifinal victory over Michigan State was comfortable. The title game, a showdown with 37-1 Illinois, was memorable. Sean May was a monster all year and throughout the tournament. The May-Felton-McCants trio measures up to any group of three players Williams has had over his 14 seasons, including Hansbrough-Lawson-Ellington.

3. 2008 | Record: 36-3 | Lost in Final Four

KenPom rank: 3 | Adjusted efficiency margin: 29.56

Key players: Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, Danny Green, Marcus Ginyard, Deon Thompson

Hansbrough won player of the year, and the Tar Heels had won 15 in a row when they headed to San Antonio for the Final Four. Their matchup was with the second-best team of the KenPom era, the Mario Chalmers-led Kansas Jayhawks. And in 20 minutes on that Saturday night in Texas, a wonderful 36-2 season came crashing down. An early 25-2 Kansas run and a 40-12 deficit were both insurmountable and shocking. This was a great Carolina team that simply ran into a greater team and had a disastrous night; that shouldn’t overwhelmingly detract from the season it had. The majority of the players from the 2008 team would get their title the following year, but this group was almost as good.

4. 2016 | Record: 33-7 | NCAA tournament: Lost in national championship game

KenPom rank: 2 | Adjusted efficiency margin: 29.80

Key players: Brice Johnson, Justin Jackson, Marcus Paige, Joel Berry, Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Theo Pinson

