New Lakers GM indicates Kobe could have a place in the organization

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of significant front office upheaval, but in many ways their recent decisions smack of continuity and returning to the franchise’s core identity. Bringing in Magic Johnson to run basketball operations creates a clear connection to the Lakers’ championship past, and the selection of ex-Kobe Bryant agent Rob Pelinka forms a bond with a recent superstar who remains messianically popular with much of the fan base.

The Lakers officially introduced Pelinka to the media on Friday, and the subject of Bryant’s involvement with the franchise understandably came up. As Pelinka sees it, his most famous client has a role with the Lakers if he wants one.

Rob Pelinka said he has "absolutely" talked to Kobe about having possible involvement. Pelinka: "He's 100% behind everything Laker" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2017





If Pelinka doesn’t sound excited enough, just check out this quote about Kobe:

Rob Pelinka: “Kobe: What Michelangelo is to art, what Beethoven is to music, what Shakespeare is to words, you are to me as a friend." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) March 10, 2017





An entire university philosophy department could study this comment for years and never understand what it means. What we do know, though, is that Pelinka may feel more strongly about this friendship than Kobe does. Here’s what he said about his friendships in a 2015 GQ interview:

So how much are you willing to give up? Have you given up the possibility of having friends? Do you have any friends?

I have “like minds.” You know, I’ve been fortunate to play in Los Angeles, where there are a lot of people like me. Actors. Musicians. Businessmen. Obsessives. People who feel like God put them on earth to do whatever it is that they do. Now, do we have time to build great relationships? Do we have time to build great friendships? No. Do we have time to socialize and to hangout aimlessly? No. Do we want to do that? No. We want to work. I enjoy working.

So is this a choice? Are you actively choosing not to have friends?

Well, yes and no. I have friends. But being a “great friend” is something I will never be. I can be a good friend. But not a great friend. A great friend will call you every day and remember your birthday. I’ll get so wrapped up in my shit, I’ll never remember that stuff. And the people who are my friends understand this, and they’re usually the same way. You gravitate toward people who are like you. But the kind of relationships you see in movies—that’s impossible for me. I have good relationships with players around the league. LeBron and I will text every now and then. KG and I will text every now and then. But in terms of having one of those great, bonding friendships—that’s something I will probably never have. And it’s not some smug thing. It’s a weakness. It’s a weakness.

Rob Pelinka must feel like a real Marty Funkhouser right now:

On the other hand, maybe this is how he stayed Kobe’s agent for so long.

At any rate, Pelinka is saying all the right things about restoring the Lakers to their former glory. Kobe’s on board with it, too:

No one knows the business of basketball more than @robpelinka. I wish him & the Lakers much success as they bring winning bball back to LA. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 7, 2017





Whether that means he steps into an official role with the team is unknown. For now, though, it’s good to know the new Lakers general manager considers Kobe a friend. Most people don’t even get that far with the guy.

