Mascots speak out about Mr. Met controversy, fan behavior

It shouldn’t exactly be shocking in 2017 that a pro sports mascot was caught in a social-media video flipping off fans. We’ve seen people more famous than Mr. Met get caught doing the wrong thing while a cell phone was recording.

Still, the situation was no less embarrassing for the New York Mets — and, coincidentally, no more reveled in by the internet. The schadenfreude was strong with this one.

The headlines came quick. The apology came just as fast. And the next day, the Mets had promised the person wearing the Mr. Met costume on Wednesday night would never wear it again. The Mets — like many other pro sports franchises — have more than one performer who wears the mascot costume. By Thursday morning, thanks to the middle finger heard ‘round Twitter, it had one fewer.

“Mascots are supposed to use non-verbal communication,” one pro sports mascot told Yahoo Sports, “but I think that crossed the line right there.”

Yahoo Sports talked to a handful of professional mascots — a few from Major League Baseball, one from the National Football League and one from Minor League Baseball — about the Mr. Met saga to see how they reacted to what will almost certainly be the biggest mascot controversy of this sports year, and to see how close they’ve come to losing their cool with a fan.

“I guarantee that most mascots at some point have wanted to flip somebody the bird or slap someone,” said the NFL mascot performer. “I don’t think the general public knows what mascots put up with at games. It’s one thing to come out and do a nursing home where everybody is laughing with you. Trouble is, most game days are not your typical nursing home. You’re dealing with people who are extremely passionate and maybe have been drinking too much. If you’re team’s not playing well, you’re taking the abuse.”

Playing well? That’s not the Mets, who had World Series talent and aspirations at the start of this season, but have followed it up with a series of frustrating injuries and bizarre controversies, this one right there at the top of the list. They’re 23-30 entering play Saturday.

“I understand the frustration,” one MLB mascot performer said, “that can build up sometimes with an organization or fan base or even just a rowdy fan in general, but just walk away, man. This type of incident also tends to fan the flames of the stereotype of mascot performers who are doing this type of work because they can’t get any other type of work, which is nonsense. Yes, part of our jobs is to generate headlines and content and there isn’t a more visible position for an organization. But this incident crossed the line.”

A few of the performers we talked to guessed that the Mr. Met performer that night was a part-timer and, thus, didn’t bring the right mentality to the job.

“I think it’s symptomatic of a trend of part-time performers and teams that don’t necessarily have the right structure set up where someone can take ownership of the character and really be seen as a contributing member of a staff,” the same MLB mascot performer said. “The Mr. Met thing just seems like an employee that isn’t thinking big picture about the franchise and how the employee culture, if there is one, is followed. Most good, impactful performers and programs at this level don’t necessarily get the attention they deserve because they’re not grabbing salacious headlines for incompetence.”

Oh, but the opportunities are there. Every mascot performer we talked to admitted that fans cross the line all the time. They all said it’s important to have a handler who can help avoid dicey situations and having enough sense to just walk away.

