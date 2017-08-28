KHL goalie gives up incredibly bad rink-length goal (Video)

Ah, those early season gaffes in hockey. When there’s still rust on the gears and thoughts of summer vacation floating through a player’s brain.

Witness Ak Bars goalie Emil Garipov in their KHL game against Amur Khabarovsk on Monday, as the usually dependable netminder surrendered a near rink-length goal on a shot from Pavel Turbin.

This one hurts:



Emil Garipov horrible mistake by Konstantin_Glazov

That shot originated from the near the top of the faceoff dot in the Amur Khabarovsk defensive zone, bounced off the ice and then flew through Garipov’s five-hole for the goal.

Again, Garipov is usually pretty solid between the pipes, having played for Ak Bars since 2011 and having been one of the better keepers in the KHL. But this isn’t his first visit to Goof Land, as he also contributed this befuddlement back on 2011 to the lowlight reel.

s/t DVA Experta

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



