Kevin Durant doesn't plan on leaving Golden State, and Oklahoma City has heard that one before

One year after sending shockwaves through the NBA with his decision to join the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant could become a free agent again and do it all over again this summer.

The way he tells it, though, Warriors fans can rest easy about his 2017 player option. In an interview with The Undefeated after Sunday’s practice in San Antonio, the 2014 NBA MVP said, “I made the 100 percent correct decision, win or lose,” and, “I don’t plan on going anywhere else.” The key exchange:

Will you be playing for the Warriors next season?

Durant: “Yeah. I love it here. I love my teammates. I love the city [of Oakland]. I love the organization. I love it here. I don’t plan on going anywhere else.”

Well, then, no need to worry. Except, this is precisely what Durant told the good people of Oklahoma City a year before leaving the Thunder for the rival Warriors in July 2016. Here he is on OKC in 2015:

“I love it here, man. I love my teammates, I love the city, I don’t really think about anywhere else. I hear it all the time, don’t get me wrong, and once you hear it you’re kind of like [looks up, thinking]. But for me, I love staying in the moment, and I’m one of those guys that would love to stick it out with one team my whole career.

“Kobe [Bryant], Tim Duncan, Dirk Nowitzki type. That’s awesome,” he said. “But you never know what the future holds sometimes and how teams may feel about you after a while, but I love it here and I would love to get my jersey retired here.”

Of course, those comments came roughly 15 months before Durant left the Thunder in his dust, and his latest pledge of allegiance to a city is only a little more than a month away from his next big decision — whether to pick up his $27.7 million option for 2017-18 or opt out and sign a max contract starting at roughly $36 million next season, in Golden State or elsewhere. Durant is a 28-year-old who can do whatever he damn well pleases with his life, but it would be an even bigger kick in the you-know-whats to leave town so soon after professing his love for Oakland, so we’ll take him at his word.

And that’s really the crux of the whole debate about Durant. Folks in Oklahoma City figured he would stay, not only because the Thunder had nearly upset the Warriors in the 2016 Western Conference finals, but because he had given them little indication he was planning to leave the city. This seems like the very reason Russell Westbrook still holds a grudge against his former friend and teammate.

So, while Durant tells The Undefeated, “This is where I am supposed to be at this point in my life,” forgive Oklahomans for rolling their eyes and not seeing that quote’s source as completely credible.

Listen, sane people should be happy for Durant when he says Oakland is “a great spot for me to be,” because even the most diehard fan should not want someone playing for their team if he’d rather be somewhere else, but it’s baffling he remains “confused” about why people were so upset at him.

Here’s more from Durant with The Undefeated on the reaction to his 2016 decision:

“I was more so confused. You can say whatever you want about my decision or who you think I am. The only thing that matters is in between the lines. I respect the game. I work hard. I came in and respect my teammates. I respect just the competitiveness of the game of basketball. That’s in between the lines. I try to play the right way and handle myself the right way. I am just confused as to why that stuff doesn’t matter more than what happens on Twitter or whatever the topic of discussion is each day. I think it takes away from what is most important: that ball and that basket, everything in between the lines.

“I don’t expect anyone who has never been there before to understand that. They have nothing else to talk about because they don’t really know what it is or what it feels like to be on the court in an NBA game. I don’t hold it against them. That’s why I am not mad.

“I’m just more so confused that you can be an analyst or an expert, and I want to talk to the people who disrespect what goes on in between the lines. I respect a lot of people in [the media] business who really appreciate how hard it is to get to this point. So, I’m more so confused that [select media] doesn’t talk about the game of basketball more so than narratives and gossip around basketball. That’s what I’m more confused about.”

