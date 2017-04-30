John Senden takes leave of PGA Tour as son battles brain tumor

PGA Tour winner John Senden will take an indefinite leave of absence from competitive golf as his 13-year-old son is battling a brain tumor.

The 46-year-old Aussie made the announcement Saturday after withdrawing earlier in the week from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

“Our son is undertaking the biggest challenge of his life thus far,” Senden said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “As a family, we appreciate the support and kindness that everyone has offered us at this difficult time.

“Together, we will stand strong to tackle this disease and look forward to the day when Jacob is cancer free. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we have experienced and ask that you keep Jacob in your prayers and hearts.”

Senden won’t offer a timetable for his return.