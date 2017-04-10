Jake Butt, Mike Tyson, Money Hunter and more — Presenting the All-Name NFL draft team

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth … for making fun of the All-Name Draft Team. (Getty Images)

How do you grade your prospects? Oh sure, 40 times and tape matter. But nothing beats a great football name. Or just an interesting or unusual one. After all, that means more than your silly talent and athleticism and all that gobbledygook, amiright?

Name has game, so we set out to find the best available “talent” — no stone (not even Eastern Illinois S Tyree Stone-Davis) left unturned — in Shutdown Corner’s Inaugural All-Name Draft Team. If you’re eligible for the 2017 NFL draft, you have a shot here. How cool is that: You don’t even have to be that good of a prospect.

Straight up, our team took a massive hit when Washington’s Psalm Wooching opted to pursue his rugby dreams in lieu of a shot at the NFL, and his teammate Vita Vea returned to school for another season.

And next year’s team could be downright scary. Notre Dame alone has three incredible offerings: Montgomery VanGorder, Greer Martini and — surely a future Draft Name Team Hall of Famer — Equanimeous St. Brown (born Equanimeous Tristen Imhotep J. St. Brown). Others to keep in mind a year from now: San Diego State WR Quest Truxton, Washington State DT Hercules Mata’afa, Purdue OG Bearooz Yacoobi and Charlotte OT Wolfgang Zacherl all have spots nearly locked up.

View photos Hingle McCringleberry — honorary All-Name Draft Team captain. (Comedy Central) More

But even without their services, the class of 2017 is in decent shape in its own right. And unlike Hingle McCringleberry of Key & Peele fame, these guys are all real and just want their shot at the next level. They might not all make it in the NFL, but they have a place on our beloved roster.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Gunner Kiel, Cincinnati

Think of all your great cinematic quarterback names: Shane Falco, Paul Crewe, Lance Harbor, Cap Rooney, Johnny Utah, Willie Beaman … they just sounded cool. And they sounded like quarterbacks. Kiel just has that QB ring to it. It’s too bad his best football seemed to be years ago. Time to reload.

Running back — Rushel Shell, West Virginia

It’s oddly hard to say his name. Like, how long a pause do you give after the first “shel?” It just sounds strange to say the word two times in a row. But anyway, he’s our bellcow. (Of note: Shell has a son, Prince, and two daughters, Arionna and Amiyah. They’re part of the team, unofficially.)

Fullback — Taz Zettergren, Ole Miss

“Mr. Zettergren? Oh, no, no, please. That’s my father. Call me Taz.”

Exceptional nickname potential here. The obvious one first: Tazmanian Devil. But you also could work off the rare double-Z cluster and the handful of words in English that incorporate it — blizzard, gizzard, sizzle and, the ultimate Scrabble grand slam, pizzazz. Instant fan fave.

(Runner up: Maximo Espitia, Portland State. He lands on our practice squad.)

Wide receiver — River Cracraft, Washington State

Named after a popular model of pontoon, and a hit with the ladies we suspect. Every girl wants to tell their friends that they’re dating a dude named River.

Wide receiver — Edgar Allen Poe, Army

Would be poetic justice if the Baltimore Ravens gave him a shot. And, yes, the middle name is Allen, not Allan. He just beats out Speedy Noil, Bug Howard, Bobo Wilson and Jhajuan Seales.

Tight end — Jake Butt, Michigan

Too easy.

View photos Butt of the joke? Never. He’s a charter member of the Shutdown Corner All-Name Draft Team. (AP) More

Offensive tackle — Max Rich, Harvard

Of course a guy with a tycoon’s name went to Harvard. Better than naming your kid Whit Poor and sending him to the state school, for sure.

Offensive tackle — Storm Norton, Toledo

Read More