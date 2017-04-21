What isn't Mike Trout, the best baseball player in the world, good at?

No amount of peer pressure would make C.J. Cron bend. It was about 11 a.m., two hours before the Los Angeles Angels’ first pitch, and Mike Trout wanted to play cribbage. He tried everything. Shaming Cron’s card-playing acumen. Saying he was scared. He even let Cron sneak a peak at his pay stub, which an Angels employee had handed Trout a minute earlier.

“How many zeroes are in this thing?” Cron said.

Trout demurred, as he often does when it’s about him. This was about the game, and he was jonesing for some competition before the competition. Cron never bit, which left Trout facing his outfield mate Kole Calhoun one-on-one. And for 10 minutes, the matchup looked entirely lopsided, Calhoun’s pegs racing ahead of Trout’s.

Then something happened. It was mostly luck, as cribbage often is, but Trout, in between his bites of bacon and egg whites, started cutting into Calhoun’s lead. He halved it. Quartered it. Calhoun was incredulous. Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker walked by and shook his head.

“See what I mean?” Shoemaker said.

A few minutes earlier, Shoemaker was talking about how Trout can do no wrong. This is not something he says with disillusionment. There are truths in life, and a universal truth is that Mike Trout is better. Doesn’t matter at what. He’s just better.

“When we go fishing in the ocean, he’s always the first one to catch a fish,” Shoemaker said. “It’s crazy. He’s that type of guy. Anything you do, he’ll usually win. We’re playing cards, he has this wonderful aura. There’s got to be something.”

Now, that something was manifesting itself. Hand after hand, Trout plucked good cards and played them to perfection. Calhoun’s insurmountable lead shrunk to nothing.

“How easy is it for you?” Calhoun said.

“It’s not hard,” Trout said.

Mike Trout is in his seventh professional baseball season. His first, which began when he was just 19 years old , consisted of 40 games and 135 plate appearances of struggle. Over the next five, he won a pair of MVP awards , finished second three more times, hit .310/.410/.564, whacked 163 home runs, drove in 481 runs, scored 580 times, stole 139 bases and played some of the best center field in the game. He is the finest player since Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. tussled for the title. If the next 10 years are anything like the first five, he may well be regarded as the greatest player since Babe Ruth.

Now 25, Trout is presumably in his prime, ready to exert over baseball a level of mastery rarely seen. The season is young, performances all over the place, but Trout’s success transcends that rule of waiting two months for numbers to stabilize. He is who he is, which is to say his .333/.414/.650 line comes with no caveats, no doubts. He’s just better.

Alongside that truth, of course, is the most reasonable and rational question possible: What isn’t Mike Trout good at? What can this kid, who is by all accounts unfailingly polite, who is astoundingly accommodating, who is a people pleaser nonpareil — who, before the cribbage game, took the time to query teammate Cam Bedrosian on the best Pokemon he has wrangled because self-absorption just ain’t his bag — not do?

“Uhhhh,” said Angels reliever Mike Morin.

“Well … ,” said Shoemaker, unable to finish the sentence.

“I don’t know,” said Angels outfielder Ben Revere.

This was not going well. Trout’s humility endears him to all. His respect for the game makes him a paragon among his peers. His normalcy allows him to head home to Millville, N.J., just outside of Philadelphia, and walk the streets without anyone bothering to accost him, because he’s still one of them, and the people with whom he grew up still can’t fathom how someone goes to L.A., makes $100 million, cements his place in the national pastime’s history and doesn’t change.

