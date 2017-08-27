Dana White's sad reaction to Conor McGregor's loss goes viral

By all accounts, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s fight Saturday in Las Vegas went as well as all parties could have hoped.

Mayweather improved his undefeated record to 50-0, McGregor didn’t embarrass himself in the ring, but didn’t look good enough to leave the Octagon forever, and everyone involved made a whole lot of cash.

White did praise McGregor’s performance after the fight.

“The first thing I told Conor was how proud I was of him,” White told Yahoo Sports. He took away pretty much all of his weapons and went in and fought under [Mayweather’s] rules against the greatest to ever do it and he looked damn good doing it.”