Indians fans give team standing ovation after historic winning streak ends

For first time since Aug. 23, the Cleveland Indians didn’t end their game with a handshake line.

Instead, they were showered with cheers from an appreciative home crowd after their historic 22-game winning streak was ended by the Kansas City Royals.

The mood in Progressive Field was all over the place during the ninth inning. The fans went from hopeful when a single began the inning, to anxious as the first two outs were recorded, to gleeful when Francisco Liriano again stepped in with the tying run on base. Ultimately, they were disappointed when left-hander Mike Minor struck Lindor out, wrapping up the Royals 4-3 win.

There was a brief silence as the reality of the streak being over set in. But that was quickly replaced by the roars of 34,025 fans. The streak was over, but the adulation was only beginning.

What a ride! The @Indians' win streak ends at 22 but they provide us with an unforgettable Cleveland story. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/bkCyIhMedJ — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 16, 2017





The standing ovation was so overwhelming the Indians players had no choice but to return to the field to take it all in and to say thank you back to the fans.

The Indians come out of the dugout after they lost, and gave the fans a standing ovation. This is amazing ⚾️❤pic.twitter.com/SKZ7msFOkA — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) September 16, 2017





That’s a beautiful sight.

Cleveland Indians players thank the fans moments after their 22-game winning streak came to an end. (AP) More

If these are the emotions already being stirred in September, then we can hardly wait for what lies ahead in October.

The winning streak definitely brought a playoff atmosphere to Progressive Field. The Indians may not have packed the house for every game, but those fans who were there were making enough noise for a full house.

That shouldn’t change over the weekend as the Indians close in on their second straight division championship. The team’s Magic Number is currently two following the Twins loss on Friday.

