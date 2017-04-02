How the Bucks emerged from Jabari Parker’s injury as the East’s sleeping giant

BOSTON — The events of Feb. 8 would’ve broken most teams, especially one already playing below its means, sinking to the Eastern Conference basement. But not the Milwaukee Bucks.

Khris Middleton’s return midway through the first quarter that night brought hope to a season marred by the do-everything wing’s freak torn hamstring in the offseason. Two quarters later, that hope was lost when Jabari Parker’s breakout season ended in another ACL tear, ensuring the Bucks would be without at least one of their three best players for all but six minutes of the 2016-17 season.

But third-year Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd’s philosophy is rooted in keeping your composure, building trust between teammates and learning from each game — each possession, even — and that’s supposed to stay the same regardless of record or personnel. Easier said than done, of course, but easier done when you’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo at the top of your roster.

“Listening,” Giannis said in response to a question about how and where he’d like to see his career develop. “That’s the most important thing, listening at this age, because when you’re 21, 22, you think you know everything, but you don’t know nothing. You’ve got to keep listening, and hopefully one day I can be a player to lead this team to the playoffs and hopefully to the finals.”

Antetokounmpo marked the playoffs off his checklist in his second season, when the Chicago Bulls made short work of his Bucks in the first round, but this time around feels different. While the 2015 team sputtered into that series, these Bucks are marching into the postseason as one of the NBA’s hottest teams, all but assuring themselves of a playoff spot with a gritty road win against the East-leading Boston Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.

“It’s a great character test for us,” said Kidd. “We’ve been tested all season, and understanding the ups and downs of an NBA season, it’s about March and April, playing your best.”

View photos Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd keeps calm and carries on. (AP) More

A win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday combined with an Atlanta Hawks loss to the Bulls the following night left the Bucks all alone in fifth place. That seemed inconceivable on Feb. 8, when they lost Parker, 2014’s second overall pick, who was coming into his own after recovering from his first ACL surgery. Milwaukee lost to the Miami Heat that fateful night and then at home to the lowly Los Angeles Lakers two nights later, falling a season-worst eight games below .500 (22-30) — 11th in the East.

So, how did a team trudge through the February and March doldrums of the NBA season, in Milwaukee no less, and emerge even better after losing a burgeoning franchise cornerstone?

For starters, Middleton returned. The 25-year-old, whom Kidd called one of the league’s most underrated offensive talents, gave them stability, providing offensive continuity as both a second option behind Antetokounmpo and a go-to guy on the second unit, since the Bucks have been staggering their top two playmakers’ minutes. All the while, he’s brought the defensive intensity that’s also made him one of the NBA’s most underrated players on that end, and that Milwaukee had been so sorely lacking all season.

“I’ve said it all year long, but every team goes through some type of regression during the season,” said Middleton, who stuck around the team during the rehabilitation process, if only to ensure he would fit seamlessly into the mix when he returned as close to 100 percent healthy as he could. “But it just matters how much you stay with it, stay with the plan and not collapse mentally. We were able to find a way out of it, and we did it with our defense, man.”

Middleton has averaged 15.5 points (on 44.7 percent 3-point shooting), 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.3 minutes in 24 games since his return. Asked if he felt pressure to make up for Parker’s absence, Middleton said, “We’re not depending on one or two guys. We’re a complete team with everyone that’s active. Everybody that’s played this season has helped us big-time in many ways. We’re not a team built on one guy, so when one guy goes down, like Jabari or [Michael] Beasley, we have confidence that other guys can step up and fill the void.”

