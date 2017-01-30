How one Muslim Louisville player views President Trump's banned list – and life in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Five times a day in his room on the University of Louisville campus, Anas Mahmoud heeds the calling of his religion and prays.

The 7-foot Cardinals center is a Muslim, and sadly that can be a precarious thing in the current American climate. He is not overly political, but neither is he unaware of what is unfolding around him in real time. As President Donald Trump turns the United States into an increasingly exclusionary country by temporarily banning immigrants and visitors from seven largely Muslim nations in Africa and the Middle East, the native of Egypt wonders how this is going to work.

“Realistically, you’re not going to be able to function as a country on your own,” Mahmoud said in the Louisville locker room Sunday, after the Cardinals routed North Carolina State 85-60. “You need to have allies.”

What is obvious to a 21-year-old basketball player seems lost upon the putative leader of the free world. Mahmoud then laughed and expressed relief that Egypt is not one of the countries Trump has targeted.

“As long as Egypt is still a good country,” he said, “I’m not banned.”

Mahmoud is fortunate to have many allies, within the diverse Louisville locker room and beyond.

Two of his Cardinals teammates, Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang, were born in Sudan – one of the countries on Trump’s banned list. Both moved to Australia at a young age and then to Florida as teenagers to play prep basketball. (Both Adel and Mathiang have Australian citizenship.) Louisville has a fourth foreign-born player, Matz Stockman of Norway, and he is Mahmoud’s roommate.

Given the international flavor of his team, coach Rick Pitino was asked Sunday about whether his foreign-born players have been affected by the controversy currently gripping the U.S. and rippling throughout the globe. The coach chose his words carefully.

“Sometimes people just make decisions without …” Pitino said, then stopped. “You know, this country right now is like the Hatfields and McCoys a little bit. Sometimes I think I’m living in different countries, the way people act. I’m not going to get into my political beliefs because you have to respect everybody.

“I don’t think they talked things out a little bit. I don’t think they said, ‘OK, what are the bad points of this decision?’ ”

Pitino alluded to the large number of foreign athletes in the U.S. and jokingly added, “Obviously, there are no athletes in the cabinet.”

But beyond what Mahmoud sees on the news or reads on social media, he said his cultural experience in Louisville has been completely positive. He does not often feel like a stranger in a strange land.

Mahmoud plays his home games four blocks from the Muhammad Ali Center, which celebrates the life and impact of an athlete who became one of the most famous Muslims on the planet. If any city should feel a calling to be inclusive, it’s Ali’s hometown.

The school has a Muslim Student Association that was formed more than 50 years ago – Mahmoud was a guest speaker at one meeting of the group to discuss his basketball career. There is a mosque on 4th Street about a 10-minute walk from campus.

“Everyone here supports us,” Mahmoud said. “I never felt anything but support, and I’ve been here four years now. We have a good local community.

“If I did [experience religious discrimination] I would not be here right now.”

Mangok Mathiang (No. 12) is from Sudan, one of the country's on President Trump's banned list.

The closest he has come to being religiously targeted was something he did not hear firsthand, and it allegedly happened at a Louisville home game against Duke two weeks ago. Mahmoud, whose middle name is Osama, said he was told that a Duke fan shouted an Osama bin Laden reference at him.

Mahmoud said he was told that the person was ejected. However, University of Louisville officials said nobody has been ejected from the Yum! Center since the Cardinals’ game against Kentucky on Dec. 21.

